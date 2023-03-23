LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Musician Randall Shreve sets Benton, Conway shows

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Kevin Bass

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8-11:45 p.m.: Carson Jeffrey ($12-$72)

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour with Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Chris Hatfield

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint, 301 Main St.; (501) 372-0205; thejointargenta.com

7:30 p.m.: Potluck & Poison Ivy: Rachel Reynolds with Amy Garland ($35 with dinner)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Randall Shreve

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Zac Hatton

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shane Thornton

DARDANELLE

◼️ Front Street Grill, 115 S. Front St.; (479) 229-4458

7 p.m.: Ryan Harmon

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FORT SMITH

◼️ AAC Live, 801 N. A St.; (479) 719-8931; aaclive.com

7:30 p.m.: JD Clayton

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay, 5321 Central Ave.; (501) 520-5522

6:30-10:30 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Copper Penny Pub, 711 Central Ave.; (501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

8 p.m.: Kimball Davis

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544

7-10 pm.: Dean Agus

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front St.; (903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: Piano Man

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar, 3324 N. State Line Ave.; (870) 774-5225

8:30-12:30 p.m.: Alley Heaston

◼️ La Fogata Bar & Grill, 3401 Genoa Road; (870) 773-1879

7-10 p.m.: Alex & Liv

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8 p.m.: DJ Kramer

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: "This Is What Dreams Are Made of: A Disney & 2000's Dance Party ($20-$30)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: The Buh Jones Band

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8-11:45 p.m.: Glowdiac Aries ($12; $10 with Glow gear)

◼️ Shooters Sports Bar & Grill, 9500 Interstate 30; (479) 287-9892

8 p.m.: Los Mendoza and Los MX

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

9-11:45 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10-$72)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: The Ed Smith Trio

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466

8 p.m.: Sinclare, Something Different, Tan the Terrible, Johnny Vine, Keshawn, Art Babe, Nifient, DeeAyee, Don Millz

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Kenny Roby (of 6 String Drag) ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Chris Hatfield

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.: Jenna and the Soul Shakers ($8)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Where's Tina

BENTONVILLE

◼️ The Momentary, 507 SE E St.; (479) 657-2335; themomentary.org

8 p.m.: Fujillllllllllta ($30; $24 members; $15 students)

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Andy Whatley & Co.

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

7 p.m.: Michael Smith

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Markus Pearson Band

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Randall Shreve ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Some Guy Named Robb

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1a.m.: Drytown

DARDANELLE

◼️ Front Street Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Stone the Crow

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Shilah Molina

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

6 p.m.: The Nace Brothers ($8)

9 p.m.: Gone Country 90's Tribute ($10)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

7 p.m.: War Hippies: Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis ($15-$20)

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: Randy Rogers Band

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: The Mike Stanley Band (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Shari Bales Band

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616

7 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30 p.m.: Hillestad

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave.; (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

8 p.m.: Showgirls ($10)

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

8-11 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6:30-10 p.m.: Siren's Call

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Swade Diablos

◼️ Splash Wine Bar

7:30-11 p.m.: Rusty Marshall (Arco Duo)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Nick Flora

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E. Broadway St.; (501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: Robby Deal

◼️ Point Remove Brewing Co., 102 S. Cestliner St.; (501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com

6-8 p.m.: St. Cecilia

◼️ Whistle Stop Bar and Grill, 100 W. Broadway St.; (501) 215-4976

8-11 p.m.: The Rusty Roosters Band

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Majestic

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Shaw Revolver

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (870) 774-3333; hopkinsicehouse.com

8 p.m.: Drum and Base

◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903; whiskeyrivercountry.com

9:30 p.m.: The Jase Bryant Band

WARD

◼️ Ward Country Dance, Arkansas 319 at Hickory Street; (501) 605-3251

7 p.m.: Nostalgia Country Dance Band

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock West

8 p.m.: Bree Ogden

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8 p.m.: Lucy Love "American Idol Now" ($25-$300)

◼️ Charlie's Place, 8624 I-30; (501) 562-1313

10 p.m.: Da Lock Band

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Van Halen Tribute ($22-$45)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7:30 p.m.: Len Holton

◼️ I Can Arts and Resource Center, 1040 Angel Court; (501) 888-4140; icanarkansas.com

12-2 p.m.: Steve Crump Band

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: Icarus Gin

◼️ Rev Room

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Ward Davis ($20)

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3 p.m.: Route 358

◼️ Rock City Harley-Davidson, 400 Gateway Grove Loop; (501) 568-3160; rockcityhd.com

1 p.m.: Tragikly White (no cover)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo

◼️ Vino's

8 p.m.: Chew, Katsu, Fig Ment

◼️ VFW Post 9095, 1121 Gamble Road; (501) 225-9849

7 p.m.-midnight: The Nightliners (no cover)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Billy Jeter, with Detroit Johnny ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Chris Hatfield, Ryan Jackson

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.: The Crumbs

◼️ Windsong Performing Arts Center, 7318 Windsong Drive; (501) 753-8694

6 p.m.: Deitrick Hadden ($15-$250)

BEEBE

◼️ VFW Post 7769, 1405 E. Center St.; (501) 882-7769

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: 90 Proof

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

8 p.m.: Lane Bricker Band

CAMDEN

◼️ The Event Center at Fairview Park, 1140 Mount Holly Road; (870) 807-6915

7 p.m.: Sail On (Beach Boys tribute band) ($20; free for accompanied children 12th grade and under)

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Jason Campbell & Dem Boyz ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7 p.m.: Jay Hancock

◼️ Taylor's Made Café, 283 Arkansas 365; (501) 470-3322

7:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Stone the Crow

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Double Wide Trailer

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Water Liars ($15-$20)

FOREMAN

◼️ Backyard Social Club, 287 Arkansas 41 South; (870) 542-5839

8 p.m.: The Cypress Bayou Band

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

8:30 p.m.: The Damn Quails ($12-$15)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Hillstad

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: The Mike Stanley Band (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: The Fraze

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30 p.m.: Ben Byers

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

7-9 p.m.: Marquis & Mood ($10-$250)

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

8 p.m.: Josh Stewart

◼️ Maxine's, 700 Central Ave.; (501)321-0909; maxineslive.com

9 p.m.: Fight Dream, Mildenhall, Cosmic Cream

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Swade Diablos

◼️ Oaklawn Event Center

7 p.m.: Bret Michaels of Poison (sold out)

◼️ Splash Wine Bar

7:30-11 p.m.: Wood N' Wire

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Chris Johns & Porter Crews

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: The Gentlemen

NEW BLAINE

◼️ VFW Post 8383, 898 Arkansas 197 North; (479) 938-2398; vfwpost8383.com

8 p.m.-midnight: Jamie Jones and Mama Tryde

OZARK

◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co., 201 S. First St.; (479) 667-2739

7 p.m.: Braxton Leding

◼️ Jack's Sports Bar, 204 W. River St.; (479) 209-6611

8 p.m.: Trey Russell

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8-11 p.m.: The Smitty G Experience

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

9 p.m.: Birds of a Feather

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse

9 p.m.: Chase Rains

◼️ La Fogata Bar & Grill

7-10 p.m.: Mark Owens

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: Damon Mitchell

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Sonja, Morgul Blade, Nightspake ($12)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Ashley Morris

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Rochelle Bradshaw & Friends -- tribute to Amy Winehouse ($15)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

4-7 p.m.: The Fonky Donkey Blues Jam ($10-$250)

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

LONSDALE

◼️ StudDuck Beers, 128 Bassett Trail; (501) 482-1044; studduckbeers.com

4 p.m.: Dr. Krunkenstein & the Hillbilly Express

WINSLOW

◼️ Ozark Folkways, 22733 N. U.S. 71; (479) 634-3791

5 p.m.: Fourth Sunday Music Night

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Bree Ogden

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252; CollinsTheatre.com

7 p.m.: Bluegrass Monday: Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

7 p.m.: Badflower: Asking for a Friend, with Des Rocs, Blood Red Shoes ($27-$45)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Leta Joyner

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Hayes Carll -- Three nights (sold out)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: G Love & Special Sauce ($30-$90)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

7-9 p.m.: Jazz Night with The Village Big Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 Desoto Blvd.; (800) 515-2171

2 p.m.: Mainstreet -- Tribute to Bob Seger

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar

7 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Brent Cobb, with Brit Taylor ($22-$70)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live

7 p.m.: Matt Maher ($25-$39)

◼️ Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Maxine's

9 p.m.: Roots to Branches

MORRILTON

◼️ Yesterday's Restaurant, 1502 Oak St.; (501) 354-8821

6-8 p.m.: Kordsmeier

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ 3 Doors Down, with Candlebox, performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 8 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $35-$89.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.

◼️ The Offspring, with Sum 41 and Simple Plan, perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Simmons Bank Arena, and tickets, $29.50-$125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

◼️ Tab Benoit, with Matt Anderson, performs at 8 p.m. May 19 at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, and tickets, $30-$75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at eldomad.com, by calling (870) 444-3007 or at the box office at 101 E. Locust St.

◼️ Matchbox Twenty, with Matt Nathanson, performs June 23 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $36-$126, are on sale at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.

◼️ 3 Doors Down, with Candlebox, performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $30-$89.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

■ ■ ■ ANNOUNCEMENTS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park has announced its 2023 concert schedule: Fuel and Vertical Horizon, June 10; Tesla, June 17; Joe Nichols, June 24; Hanson, July 1; Skillet, July 8; Crowder, July 29; Ginuwine, Aug. 5; Cooper Alan with Alexandra Kay, Aug. 19; and Dylan Scott, Aug. 26. Single-day tickets on Saturdays (concert days) are $59.99 plus tax; season ticket prices vary. For more information, see magicsprings.com.

