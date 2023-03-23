Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Musician Randall Shreve sets Benton, Conway shows

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Randall Shreve is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and high-tech one-man show from Fayetteville who also does a wildly popular Freddie Mercury tribute on occasion. Tonight at Valhalla in Benton you can catch the show, which “features the artist looping multiple instruments together giving the audience the experience of watching a song being created from scratch,” according to his website, randallshreve.com. Friday night, Shreve makes his way to Conway for another show at Kings Live Music. See listing for details. Shreve released a new single, “Pretty Little Freaks,” on March 10 and has a new album on the way as well. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

■  ■  ■ TODAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Kevin Bass

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8-11:45 p.m.: Carson Jeffrey ($12-$72)

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour with Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Chris Hatfield

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint, 301 Main St.; (501) 372-0205; thejointargenta.com

7:30 p.m.: Potluck & Poison Ivy: Rachel Reynolds with Amy Garland ($35 with dinner)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Randall Shreve

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Zac Hatton

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shane Thornton

DARDANELLE

◼️ Front Street Grill, 115 S. Front St.; (479) 229-4458

7 p.m.: Ryan Harmon

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FORT SMITH

◼️ AAC Live, 801 N. A St.; (479) 719-8931; aaclive.com

7:30 p.m.: JD Clayton

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay, 5321 Central Ave.; (501) 520-5522

6:30-10:30 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Copper Penny Pub, 711 Central Ave.; (501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

8 p.m.: Kimball Davis

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544

7-10 pm.: Dean Agus

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front St.; (903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: Piano Man

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar, 3324 N. State Line Ave.; (870) 774-5225

8:30-12:30 p.m.: Alley Heaston

◼️ La Fogata Bar & Grill, 3401 Genoa Road; (870) 773-1879

7-10 p.m.: Alex & Liv

■  ■  ■ FRIDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8 p.m.: DJ Kramer

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: "This Is What Dreams Are Made of: A Disney & 2000's Dance Party ($20-$30)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: The Buh Jones Band

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8-11:45 p.m.: Glowdiac Aries ($12; $10 with Glow gear)

◼️ Shooters Sports Bar & Grill, 9500 Interstate 30; (479) 287-9892

8 p.m.: Los Mendoza and Los MX

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

9-11:45 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10-$72)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: The Ed Smith Trio

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466

8 p.m.: Sinclare, Something Different, Tan the Terrible, Johnny Vine, Keshawn, Art Babe, Nifient, DeeAyee, Don Millz

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Kenny Roby (of 6 String Drag) ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Chris Hatfield

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.: Jenna and the Soul Shakers ($8)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Where's Tina

BENTONVILLE

◼️ The Momentary, 507 SE E St.; (479) 657-2335; themomentary.org

8 p.m.: Fujillllllllllta ($30; $24 members; $15 students)

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Andy Whatley & Co.

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

7 p.m.: Michael Smith

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Markus Pearson Band

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Randall Shreve ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Some Guy Named Robb

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1a.m.: Drytown

DARDANELLE

◼️ Front Street Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Stone the Crow

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Shilah Molina

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

6 p.m.: The Nace Brothers ($8)

9 p.m.: Gone Country 90's Tribute ($10)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

7 p.m.: War Hippies: Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis ($15-$20)

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: Randy Rogers Band

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: The Mike Stanley Band (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Shari Bales Band

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616

7 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30 p.m.: Hillestad

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave.; (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

8 p.m.: Showgirls ($10)

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

8-11 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6:30-10 p.m.: Siren's Call

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Swade Diablos

◼️ Splash Wine Bar

7:30-11 p.m.: Rusty Marshall (Arco Duo)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Nick Flora

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E. Broadway St.; (501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: Robby Deal

◼️ Point Remove Brewing Co., 102 S. Cestliner St.; (501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com

6-8 p.m.: St. Cecilia

◼️ Whistle Stop Bar and Grill, 100 W. Broadway St.; (501) 215-4976

8-11 p.m.: The Rusty Roosters Band

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Majestic

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Shaw Revolver

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (870) 774-3333; hopkinsicehouse.com

8 p.m.: Drum and Base

◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903; whiskeyrivercountry.com

9:30 p.m.: The Jase Bryant Band

WARD

◼️ Ward Country Dance, Arkansas 319 at Hickory Street; (501) 605-3251

7 p.m.: Nostalgia Country Dance Band

■  ■  ■ SATURDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock West

8 p.m.: Bree Ogden

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8 p.m.: Lucy Love "American Idol Now" ($25-$300)

◼️ Charlie's Place, 8624 I-30; (501) 562-1313

10 p.m.: Da Lock Band

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Van Halen Tribute ($22-$45)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7:30 p.m.: Len Holton

◼️ I Can Arts and Resource Center, 1040 Angel Court; (501) 888-4140; icanarkansas.com

12-2 p.m.: Steve Crump Band

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: Icarus Gin

◼️ Rev Room

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Ward Davis ($20)

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3 p.m.: Route 358

◼️ Rock City Harley-Davidson, 400 Gateway Grove Loop; (501) 568-3160; rockcityhd.com

1 p.m.: Tragikly White (no cover)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo

◼️ Vino's

8 p.m.: Chew, Katsu, Fig Ment

◼️ VFW Post 9095, 1121 Gamble Road; (501) 225-9849

7 p.m.-midnight: The Nightliners (no cover)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Billy Jeter, with Detroit Johnny ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Chris Hatfield, Ryan Jackson

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.: The Crumbs

◼️ Windsong Performing Arts Center, 7318 Windsong Drive; (501) 753-8694

6 p.m.: Deitrick Hadden ($15-$250)

BEEBE

◼️ VFW Post 7769, 1405 E. Center St.; (501) 882-7769

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: 90 Proof

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

8 p.m.: Lane Bricker Band

CAMDEN

◼️ The Event Center at Fairview Park, 1140 Mount Holly Road; (870) 807-6915

7 p.m.: Sail On (Beach Boys tribute band) ($20; free for accompanied children 12th grade and under)

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Jason Campbell & Dem Boyz ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7 p.m.: Jay Hancock

◼️ Taylor's Made Café, 283 Arkansas 365; (501) 470-3322

7:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Stone the Crow

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Double Wide Trailer

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Water Liars ($15-$20)

FOREMAN

◼️ Backyard Social Club, 287 Arkansas 41 South; (870) 542-5839

8 p.m.: The Cypress Bayou Band

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

8:30 p.m.: The Damn Quails ($12-$15)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Hillstad

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: The Mike Stanley Band (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: The Fraze

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30 p.m.: Ben Byers

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

7-9 p.m.: Marquis & Mood ($10-$250)

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

8 p.m.: Josh Stewart

◼️ Maxine's, 700 Central Ave.; (501)321-0909; maxineslive.com

9 p.m.: Fight Dream, Mildenhall, Cosmic Cream

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Swade Diablos

◼️ Oaklawn Event Center

7 p.m.: Bret Michaels of Poison (sold out)

◼️ Splash Wine Bar

7:30-11 p.m.: Wood N' Wire

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Chris Johns & Porter Crews

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: The Gentlemen

NEW BLAINE

◼️ VFW Post 8383, 898 Arkansas 197 North; (479) 938-2398; vfwpost8383.com

8 p.m.-midnight: Jamie Jones and Mama Tryde

OZARK

◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co., 201 S. First St.; (479) 667-2739

7 p.m.: Braxton Leding

◼️ Jack's Sports Bar, 204 W. River St.; (479) 209-6611

8 p.m.: Trey Russell

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8-11 p.m.: The Smitty G Experience

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

9 p.m.: Birds of a Feather

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse

9 p.m.: Chase Rains

◼️ La Fogata Bar & Grill

7-10 p.m.: Mark Owens

■  ■  ■ SUNDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: Damon Mitchell

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Sonja, Morgul Blade, Nightspake ($12)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Ashley Morris

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Rochelle Bradshaw & Friends -- tribute to Amy Winehouse ($15)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

4-7 p.m.: The Fonky Donkey Blues Jam ($10-$250)

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

LONSDALE

◼️ StudDuck Beers, 128 Bassett Trail; (501) 482-1044; studduckbeers.com

4 p.m.: Dr. Krunkenstein & the Hillbilly Express

WINSLOW

◼️ Ozark Folkways, 22733 N. U.S. 71; (479) 634-3791

5 p.m.: Fourth Sunday Music Night

■  ■  ■ MONDAY ■  ■  ■

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Bree Ogden

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252; CollinsTheatre.com

7 p.m.: Bluegrass Monday: Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

■  ■  ■ TUESDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

7 p.m.: Badflower: Asking for a Friend, with Des Rocs, Blood Red Shoes ($27-$45)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Leta Joyner

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Hayes Carll -- Three nights (sold out)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: G Love & Special Sauce ($30-$90)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

7-9 p.m.: Jazz Night with The Village Big Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 Desoto Blvd.; (800) 515-2171

2 p.m.: Mainstreet -- Tribute to Bob Seger

■  ■  ■ WEDNESDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar

7 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Brent Cobb, with Brit Taylor ($22-$70)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live

7 p.m.: Matt Maher ($25-$39)

◼️ Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Maxine's

9 p.m.: Roots to Branches

MORRILTON

◼️ Yesterday's Restaurant, 1502 Oak St.; (501) 354-8821

6-8 p.m.: Kordsmeier

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

■  ■  ■ TICKETS ■  ■  ■

◼️ 3 Doors Down, with Candlebox, performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 8 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $35-$89.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.

◼️ The Offspring, with Sum 41 and Simple Plan, perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Simmons Bank Arena, and tickets, $29.50-$125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

◼️ Tab Benoit, with Matt Anderson, performs at 8 p.m. May 19 at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, and tickets, $30-$75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at eldomad.com, by calling (870) 444-3007 or at the box office at 101 E. Locust St.

◼️ Matchbox Twenty, with Matt Nathanson, performs June 23 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $36-$126, are on sale at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.

◼️ 3 Doors Down, with Candlebox, performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $30-$89.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

■  ■  ■ ANNOUNCEMENTS ■  ■  ■

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park has announced its 2023 concert schedule: Fuel and Vertical Horizon, June 10; Tesla, June 17; Joe Nichols, June 24; Hanson, July 1; Skillet, July 8; Crowder, July 29; Ginuwine, Aug. 5; Cooper Alan with Alexandra Kay, Aug. 19; and Dylan Scott, Aug. 26. Single-day tickets on Saturdays (concert days) are $59.99 plus tax; season ticket prices vary. For more information, see magicsprings.com.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT