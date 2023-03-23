Muslims celebrate month of patience

Ramadan begins at the sight of the crescent moon, this year it was Wednesday, and continues until Eid al-Fitr, when the next one is seen in a month. The world's 1.9 billion Muslims observe the time with prayer, spiritual reflection and day after day of sunup-to-sundown fasting.

Muslims in Little Rock's restaurant industry are correspondingly adjusting their businesses, still serving meals during the daytime to non-Muslims.

Hadeel Abuelhaja and her husband, Ebrahim Abunasrah, opened fast-casual Maryam's Grill on Center Street downtown three years ago this July and have found unexpected popularity among non-Muslims, which Abuelhaja ascribes to the restaurant's decor and from-scratch Levantine cooking.

That popularity among non-Muslims keeps the lunchtime restaurant in the black during Ramadan, as most customers aren't fasting.

"I think because most of the Muslim community lives in west Little Rock, it's quite a drive for them," Abuelhaja said.

That said, there is a spike in requests for Maryam's to open in the evenings during Ramadan, which Abuelhaja said the relatively new business cannot accommodate yet.

"The whole family works, and we are fasting, too. So how could we open at night?" she said. "Even the non-Muslim workers we have, it's only two or three of them. They can't run the whole restaurant by themselves. We're not at that stage yet."

They originally opened for breakfast, lunch and dinner over the weekends but stopped as Abuelhaja and Abunasrah were getting burned out from working seven days a week.

"We need to learn more about the market to be able to manage, because the weekend is a whole different crowd, a whole different environment. Everything's different, even the way you serve the food," Abuelhaja said.

There are other logistical issues. Maryam's can't fill Ramadan orders for sambusas because the dough is too hard to find and they are too time-consuming to make, reflecting the broader problem of dependably securing wholesale halal meat in Arkansas. Halal Philadelphia-style beefsteak has been out of stock for months. Even halal ground beef is hard to come by. Because of halal meat's higher prices, the restaurant serves both halal and non-halal versions of dishes, like kebobs.

At grocery and buffet restaurant Al Seraj, owner Iwad Othman sees a little pickup every Ramadan in catering, especially for families' post-sunset iftar meals.

Neither he nor Abuelhaja said it's too taxing to put in working hours as they fast.

"Hard or easy, you have to. It's worship," Othman said. "God gives you everything; you at least give him a thank-you."

Abuelhaja said working while fasting doesn't affect her or her mother, Nesrim Omar, who works in the restaurant, but that her sisters can't resist looking at the food.

"My mom says it's easy; she doesn't really feel it," Abuelhaja said. When you smell it all day while you're cooking, you feel like you're cooking anyway."