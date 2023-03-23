This is the kind of advertising that you just can't buy:

Back on Friday, The Wall Street Journal featured northwest Arkansas in its housing/home section, which--as you might expect from The Journal--it calls the "Mansion" section.

The feature was some spread. As in front of the section and a jump to a full inside page.

The story featured a handful of new folks who've moved to the state from bigger places, and who were surprised at how well northwest Arkansas welcomes them. Note to the rest of the country, and to those Arkansans who still have that never-die Arkansas Inferiority Complex: This state has Starbucks.

And museums and fancy homes for sale and important jobs and--alert Rex Nelson--hiking and biking trails. The article mentioned a bunch of efforts by the Waltons, the Tysons, the Hunts and the rest of us. It was some national press that would make any Arkansan proud.

We have a lot going on in this state. And those from lesser states are starting to notice.