U.S. voices concerns at terminal's seizure

MEXICO CITY -- The U.S. State Department said Tuesday it was "concerned about the fair treatment of our companies in Mexico" after Mexican police seized a cargo terminal owned by an Alabama-based company.

Mexico's seizure of the Caribbean cargo port stretched into its second week Tuesday. Police are holding the port and have apparently used it to unload cargo from a Mexican cement and aggregates company, Cemex.

Alabama-based Vulcan Materials, said Tuesday that police and prosecutors had presented no legal documents to justify the seizure.

The State Department said that "cases like these have the potential to impact our ability to achieve our shared vision for improving livelihoods in one of Mexico's most economically disadvantaged regions. It also impacts Mexico's efforts to attract future investments."

The office of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has not responded to requests to comment.

Obrador has been sparring with Vulcan for over a year. The dock is needed to move cement, crushed stone and other materials for his pet project, a tourist railroad known as the Train Maya.

-- The Associated Press

Newsmax returning to DirecTV after deal

Newsmax is returning to DirecTV after a dispute between the parties saw the conservative network removed from the satellite carrier.

The duo were initially unable to agree to financial terms, which led to DirecTV losing the rights to distribute Newsmax programming on Jan. 25.

The companies said Wednesday that they've now reached a multiyear distribution deal that will see the Newsmax channel return to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse starting on Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

DirecTV emphasized in a statement that the dispute that led to dropping Newsmax was always financial, and "never about limiting conservative voices."

Newsmax agreed in its own statement, after initially suggesting its removal was censorship, a view that was echoed by some conservative voices.

-- The Associated Press

Index drops 17.98 for 740.08 closing

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 740.08, down 17.98.

"Equities fell as comments by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the U.S. Treasury is not considering 'blanket insurance or guarantees of deposits' roughly coincided with remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that "additional policy firming may be appropriate" following an expected ¼ point increase in the federal funds rate announced Wednesday afternoon," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.