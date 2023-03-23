NIT roundups

MEN'S NIT

ALA.-BIRMINGHAM 67, VANDERBILT 59

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Jordan Walker had 21 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, Trey Jemison added 17 points and 12 rebounds and Alabama-Birmingham beat Vanderbilt to advance to the NIT semifinals in Las Vegas.

UAB (28-9) set a school record for most wins in a season, topping last year's squad that advanced to the NCAA Tournament. The Blazers will play in the NIT semifinals for the third time in program history.

Vanderbilt pulled within 59-57 on a three-pointer by Jordan Wright with 51.7 seconds left. But Walker raced the other way and lobbed it to Jemison for a dunk at 45.7 to regain a two-possession lead.

Walker made four free throws in the final 26 seconds to set a program record for points in a season.

Wright and Ezra Manjon each scored 15 points for Vanderbilt (22-15).

UTAH VALLEY 74, CINCINNATI 68

OREM, Utah -- Justin Harmon and Trey Woodbury each scored 17 points and Utah Valley advanced to the NIT semifinals in Las Vegas with a victory over Cincinnati.

Utah Valley (28-8) will play in the NIT semifinals for the first time in program history on Tuesday night against UAB. The Wolverines have won seven of eight games to improve their program record for wins.

Aziz Bandaogo added 15 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks for Utah Valley, which is the top shot-blocking team in the nation with 237. Tim Fuller had 12 points and nine rebounds and Le'Tre Darthard scored all nine of his points in the second half.

Landers Nolley II scored 23 points for Cincinnati (23-13). David DeJulius added 19 points and Viktor Lakhin had 10 points and 10 rebounds.