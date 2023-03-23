OPINION | DEAR ABBY: ‘Wonderful’ relationship has become a nightmare

Dear Abby: I’ve been in a relationship for five years. It started out wonderful, but now I’m having second thoughts. He puts my kids down and tells me I’m a bad mom. He put a knife to my throat, and hits me.

I’m no angel, but I always have his back. I don’t see him having mine. There’s more, but I’m scared if he knew I was writing it would end up bad for me. I need help, but I don’t know what to do. He has isolated me from everyone. — Lost And Afraid In The East

Dear Lost: The man you are involved with is a dangerous abuser. For the sake of yourself and your kids, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233 or the-hotline.org ) to plan an escape.

It has been some time since I printed the Warning Signs of an Abuser. These are classic indicators. Read on:

(1) Pushes for quick involvement: Comes on strong, claiming, “I’ve never felt this loved by anyone.” An abuser pressures the new partner for immediate commitment.

(2) Jealous: Excessively possessive; calls constantly or visits unexpectedly; prevents you from working because “you might meet someone”; checks your car mileage.

(3) Controlling: If you are late, interrogates you intensively about whom you talked to and where you were; keeps all the money; insists you ask permission to go anywhere.

(4) unrealistic expectations: Expects you to be perfect and meet his or her every need.

(5) Isolation: Tries to isolate you; accuses people who are your supporters of “causing trouble.” The abuser may deprive you of a phone or car, or try to keep you from a job.

(6) Blames others for problems or mistakes: It’s always someone else’s fault.

(7) Makes others responsible for his or her feelings: The abuser says, “You make me angry” instead of “I am angry.”

(8) Hypersensitivity: Is easily insulted, claiming hurt feelings when he or she is mad. Rants about the injustice of life.

(9) Cruelty to animals or children: Kills or punishes animals. May expect children to do things that are beyond their ability (whips a 3-year-old for wetting a diaper) or tease them until they cry. Sixty-five percent of abusers who beat their partners also abuse kids.

(10) “Playful” use of force during sex: Enjoys throwing you down or holding you down against your will during sex; finds the idea of rape exciting.

(11) Verbal abuse: Criticizes or says cruel things; degrades, curses, calls you ugly names. This may also involve sleep deprivation, waking you with relentless verbal abuse.

(12) Rigid role of dominance: Expects you to serve and obey.

(13) Sudden mood swings: Switches from sweet to violent.

(14) Past battering: Admits to hitting a mate in the past, but says the person “made” him.

(15) Threats of violence: Says things like, “I’ll break your neck” or “I’ll kill you,” and then dismisses them with, “Everybody talks that way.”

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069 or visit

www.DearAbby.com