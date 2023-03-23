Other Days

100 years ago

March 23, 1923

An immediate leading capacity $660,000.00 on the farm products of the United States is the central aim the agricultural credits act, No. 503 the federal acts of 1923, passed on the last day of the recent session of Congress, according to L.L. Beavers, president of the St. Louis Joint Stock Land bank, who was in Little Rock yesterday. Mr. Beavers said, however, that although the machinery created by the new measure appears to be of great elasticity, its actual operation will be governed by the rules and regulations promulgated by the Federal Farm Loan Board, and that until this board has adopted its regulatory resolutions possibilities of aid to the agricultural sections will be more or less of a speculative nature.

50 years ago

March 23, 1973

Billy Houston Carter ... was arrested Thursday on a federal charge of transferring and delivering $1,920 worth of counterfeit $20 bills about January 26. ... Harold Duke, agent in charge of the Little Rock office of the Secret Service, said the $20 bills involved in the charge against Carter are of the type that were printed at Mid-State Printing Company. ... Law Enforcement officials Monday announced the confiscation of about $1.2 million in counterfeit $20 bills, which they said had been printed at Mid-State. Eugene Wesley Howard ... was arrested last Friday for the alleged possession of about $200,000 of the counterfeit money. Michael Anthony Gocke ... was arrested Saturday for allegedly printing the bills.

25 years ago

March 23, 1998

In the movie "Primary Colors," which opened across the country this weekend, presidential hopeful Jack Stanton and his wife, Susan, go to great lengths to avoid unwanted media attention. Perhaps influenced by the stars on the silver screen, viewers exiting a Sunday matinee at the Breckenridge Village theater did the same. Asked for their comments, some audience members seemed alarmed and embarrassed, and ushered each other out of reach of notepad and tape recorder. ... Still others were obliging enough to comment at length, but then refused to give their names. Perhaps they were rendering homage to Joe Klein, the journalist who wrote the book "Primary Colors" under the pseudonym Anonymous. The best-selling book generated frenzied discussion, because it portrayed a philandering candidate and his campaign clearly based on Bill Clinton and his run for the presidency.

10 years ago

March 23, 2013

Arkansas will become the first state in the south-central region to develop its own program for issuing permits to facilities that emit greenhouse-gas pollution. Beginning in April, companies will no longer be required to go through a federal permit application program but instead can get the qualifying paperwork and permits needed from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality. ... The state agency has been working with the EPA since 2010 to develop the program.