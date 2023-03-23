Pension panel opposes lead status in suit

A subcommittee for the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System board of trustees recommended on Wednesday that the retirement system not pursue lead plaintiff status in class-action securities litigation against Sotera Health Co.

In a voice vote with no audible dissenters, the subcommittee on investments and finance voted to forward the recommendation to the full board.

In January in federal court in Ohio, Bernstein Litowitz Berger and Crossman LLP filed a class-action lawsuit, alleging violations of federal securities laws by Sotera Health, on the behalf of the Oakland County Employees' Retirement System and the Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association.

Three securities monitoring firms -- Cohen Milstein, the Rosen Law Firm and Labaton Sucharow LLP -- each requested to represent the Arkansas system in pursuing lead plaintiff status in class-action securities litigation against Sotera. The three securities monitoring firms each estimated the system's losses at roughly a few million dollars.

"Athough APERS incurred its trading loss on its purchases of Sotera stock, it sold these shares prior to the only corrective disclosure pled in this case," Labaton Sucharow said on the system's lead plaintiff claim review form. "As a result, APERS will not be able to establish that its loss was caused by the alleged fraud as currently pled. Labaton Sucharow has identified an unpled corrective disclosure that occurred prior to APERS' sell-out date that would connect its trading loss to the alleged fraud. If this unpled disclosure is not added to the case by APERS, it is at risk of receiving no recovery."

System Executive Director Amy Fecher told the subcommittee that six securities monitoring firms initially approached the system about pursuing lead plaintiff status in litigation against Sotera.

Three of the six firms ultimately opted not to submit proposals because they determined the system is not the best fit to pursue lead plaintiff status, she said.

"I get the distinct impression this might be one that we let go by the wayside," Trustee Daryl Bassett, who is secretary of the state Department of Labor and Licensing, said.

Fecher said she agreed with the subcommittee, and that the system's custodial bank, the Bank of New York Mellon, can seek recovery of the system's losses through litigation in which another investor is the lead plaintiff.

The system is the state government's second largest retirement system with more than 75,000 working and retired members and more than $10 billion in investments.

During the board of trustees' meeting last month, the trustees approved the creation of the subcommittee on investments and finance, as well as a subcommittee on member appeals.

At that time, Board Chairwoman Candace Franks, who is a retired state Bank Commissioner, told the board she wanted the subcommittees to focus on specific areas and make recommendations to the full board. She said it seemed like an appropriate time, with an expanded board, to reintroduce the practice of operating with subcommittees.

Act 686 of 2021 -- sponsored by Rep. Les Warren, R-Hot Springs -- expanded the board from nine to 13 members, with the House speaker and Senate president pro tempore each appointing two retired system members.

The trustees on the subcommittee on investments and finance are municipal employee trustee Gary Carnahan, Chief Deputy Auditor Jason Brady, retired law enforcement trustee Gary Wallace, state Treasurer Mark Lowery and Bassett. The subcommittee on Wednesday elected Bassett as its chairman.

The trustees on the subcommittee on members appeals are retired trustee Kaye Donham, retired trustee Richard Wilson, retired law enforcement trustee Russell White, state employee representative Dale Douthit, and county employee representative Barry Moehring.

State Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther also serves on the board of trustees and is its vice chairman.