PREP ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 7, PARAGOULD 0

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 5, DAVID CROCKETT, TENN. 0

The Wildcats claimed a pair of shutout wins on Wednesday to cap their spring break road trip to Gulf Shores, Ala.

In the opener, four Har-Ber pitchers combined on a two-hitter and six strikeouts in a shutout win against Paragould. Britt Wittschen was 3 for 3 to lead the Wildcats’ 10-hit attack. Luke Cornelison was 2 for- 2 with a double, and Cole Carlton and Nathan Brinegar drove in two runs each.

Har-Ber (8-3) blanked David Crockett in Wednesday’s second game as Gavin Moore and Jeff Zachry combined on a three-hit shutout and 12 strikeouts.

Cornelison and Kaleb Ceola each belted doubles for the Wildcats and Henry Acuff drove in two runs.

WAVERLEY (TENN.) CENTRAL 8, SPRINGDALE 1

CHILDERSBURG, ALA. 9, SPRINGDALE 0

The Bulldogs dropped a pair of games on Wednesday to end their spring break road trip to Gulf Shores, Ala.

Against Waverley Central, the Bulldogs saw a 1-0 lead evaporate by allowing five runs in the second and were never able to recover.

Jack Pounders had an RBI double to account for Springdale’s only run.

In the nightcap, Springdale (5-9) was held to just two singles in a shutout loss to Childersburg.

BENTONVILLE 8, ADDISON, ALA. 0

Connor Adair pitched a three-hitter to earn the complete-game shutout as the Tigers ended their spring break road trip in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Adair needed just 76 pitches to nail down the win with five strikeouts.

Bentonville belted four triples in the game with Casey Christ, Boyce Read, Que Brown and Bodi Gist all contributing triples. Brown added two RBI. The Tigers staked Adair a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, then added three more in the third.

VAN BUREN 2, ASHDOWN 0

The Pointers won a pitcher’s duel by limiting Ashdown to just one hit in a shutout Wednesday. Presley Nichols was dominant on the hill with six strikeouts to claim the complete-game win, and helped his own cause with an RBI. Mason Dalmut added a double and Ethan Bowen drove in another run.

ROGERS HERITAGE 6, HAYDEN, ALA. 4

The red-hot War Eagles won their 10th straight game and completed a perfect spring break road swing in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Heritage (10-2) built a 6-0 lead and held off Hayden for the win Wednesday.

Brett Renfrow was 2 for 3 to lead the War Eagles and Bennett Crafton added a two-run triple.

Cade Miller and Jack Hamm combined on the mound to allow just four hits with nine strikeouts.