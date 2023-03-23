The nation in brief: Ex-GI kills soldier, 3 kids, self in S.C.

Ex-GI kills soldier, 3 kids, self in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A former soldier shot and killed three children as they slept in their South Carolina home Tuesday night, while their mother frantically sought help, authorities said. The ex-soldier then killed himself.

Charles Slacks Jr. also killed an Army soldier who worked with the children's mother and happened to be at the home, Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said at a news conference Wednesday.

Slacks and the woman were divorced, but he still had a key to the home in Sumter and let himself in around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Roark said.

Slacks shot the co-worker in the backyard as the mother tried to stop him, pushed past her to go upstairs and shot the children, ages 5, 6 and 11, in their beds, the police chief said.

The soldier who was killed had no relationship with the woman outside of work, and investigators have not figured out why Slacks came to the home or whether he was supposed to have a key, Roark said.

Slacks, 42, killed his own children, 5-year-old Aayden Holliday-Slacks and his 6-year-old brother Aason Holliday-Slacks and also killed their half-sister, 11-year-old Ava Holliday, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said. Before the divorce, Slacks had been Ava's stepfather.

The identity of the soldier killed has not been released, because officials are still trying to determine his next of kin, Baker said.

Remorseful rioter gets 14-day sentence

A Missouri man who told a federal judge that "I take full responsibility" for breaching the U.S. Capitol in the early minutes of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot was sentenced to 14 days in prison and fined $500.

Joshua Dressel, 33, of Jefferson County also must pay $500 restitution toward the nearly $2.9 million in losses the government said were sustained in the riot. The sentence was handed down Tuesday by Judge Christopher Cooper in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Dressel pleaded guilty in August to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. In a letter to the judge, he apologized for his actions.

"I'm aware of the gravity of this day, my actions, and implications it will have on our country," he wrote. "I was there that day to protest and have my voice heard on election integrity and a hopeful investigation on any irregularities. In hindsight my entrance in the capitol building was regretful, as it wasn't conducive to change that I was protesting for.

"I do not feel morally justified and I take full accountability for those actions and my involvement. I was not coerced into going into the capitol and I did not get 'caught up' in the moment. I take full responsibility for the charge against me and all the decisions I made that day."

Dressel's sentencing memorandum said his time in the Capitol was brief and that he did not engage in any destructive or violent activity. It added, "Not only did Dressel attempt to clean up some of the debris left on the floor in the Capitol but he took steps to affirmatively hold parts of the crowd back to protect police officers inside the Crypt area and return a stolen police shield to police officers."

Floyd-case prosecutor named as judge

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's lead prosecutors who helped convict Derek Chauvin of murder in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd has been appointed as a judge in Hennepin County.

Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday that Matt Frank "will be a remarkable judge who will approach this position with the understanding that justice is a process, not a result."

Frank is an experienced attorney with the state attorney general's office, and he helped lead the state's prosecution of Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis police officers who were charged in Floyd's killing.

Frank also helped broker guilty pleas for two other former officers on charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter. A fourth former officer has decided to let a judge determine his fate.

He is also known for winning a guilty plea in the case of Lois Riess, a Minnesota woman who killed her husband in 2018, then killed a woman in Florida and assumed her identity before she was captured.

Frank is the second member of the Chauvin prosecution team to be named as a judge. In December, the U.S. Senate confirmed Jerry Blackwell as a federal judge in Minnesota.

Eight stranded dolphins die in N.J.

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. -- Eight dolphins have died after getting stranded on a beach in New Jersey, marine animal welfare officials said.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Tuesday that a pod of eight common dolphins had gotten stranded in Sea Isle City and that staff and a veterinarian had responded with help from local officials. Officials said at the time that two of the dolphins had died.

Officials said the remaining six dolphins were assessed by the veterinarian and the decision was made to euthanize them to prevent further suffering. Their conditions were deteriorating rapidly and returning them to the ocean would not have stopped their inevitable death, officials said.

The dolphins have been taken to the New Jersey State Lab for necropsies.

"We share in the public's sorrow for these beautiful animals, and hope that the necropsies will help us understand the reason for their stranding," the center said.



