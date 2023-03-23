Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:35 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 5-9 (55.6%)

MEET 128-431 (29.7%)

LEE'S LOCK Kentucky Bourbon in the fourth

BEST BET Vobiscum in the first

LONG SHOT Arman in the sixth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

VOBISCUM*** won a fast maiden claiming race in his 2023 debut, and he was beaten just over a length after contesting a strong pace at this level. MIDNIGHT MAJESTY led past every pole but the last one in a useful third-place route finish, and he broke his maiden sprinting in the fall at Del Mar. BLOW TORCH was pressured through an honest pace in a competitive third-place finish at this condition, and he has been consistently good in sprint races.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 VobiscumGonzalezBarkley5-2

6 Midnight MajestyTorresDiodoro8-5

2 Blow TorchCastilloVillafranco7-2

1 Pistol Or ShotgunBowenSmith8-1

5 Ee YahSantanaJacobson10-1

4 Commander CarlCabreraOrtiz15-1

3 SuitableAsmussenAsmussen15-1

8 Lucky DudeJordanAnderson20-1

2 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

PIZZA CHARLIE*** is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks following a fourth-place finish, which easily earned the field's fastest last-race Beyer figure. STRICKLAND had to overcome early trouble in a late-running third-place finish, and the beaten post-time favorite keeps top veteran rider Rafael Bejarano. MR WORKS has been competitive in two route races, and he has experience on a wet track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Pizza CharlieZimermanMartin7-5

3 StricklandBejaranoBrennan7-2

5 Mr WorksGonzalezBarkley5-1

7 SunsignMichelLauer8-1

8 Mr. Wully BullyAsmussenPish6-1

9 Howl YeahSantanaWilson10-1

4 Out of AlcatrazCastilloShorter15-1

1 Riante SkyMedellinMilligan20-1

6 Point BlankHarrFires30-1

3 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

PIONEERING PAPA** has crossed the wire first in two of his past three races, and he is dropping in class following a determined win. COLONEL BOWMAN is taking a slight jump in class following a decisive victory, and he has a strong record at Oaklawn. SLAM DUNK SERMON has finished no worse than second in three races at the meeting, and he appears to be the best finisher in the field.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Pioneering PapaTorresDiodoro9-5

2 Colonel BowmanCastilloJacobson5-2

1 Slam Dunk SermonSantanaVance7-2

6 Alex's StrikeBejaranoPuhich9-2

7 DrifterBowenMcKnight12-1

4 Lt. Junior GradeBazeVan Berg12-1

5 Freudian FateTrianaDixon20-1

4 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

KENTUCKY BOURBON**** has been compromised by a slow start in two recent narrow defeats, and he is dropping to the bottom and is a deserving favorite. KING DOODLE has finished in the money in consecutive races at today's level, and Team Asmussen has been heating up. ORDER OF MERIT has rallied in back-to-back third-place finishes, and the pace figures to be honest enough.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Kentucky BourbonTorresDiodoro1-1

2 King DoodleAsmussenAsmussen5-2

3 Order of MeritMedellinSoto6-1

9 Ike WazowskiJordanGreen12-1

6 ThinkingndrinkingBowenMartin15-1

4 MattfoleyvanmanBejaranoMoquett15-1

8 Santino's FantasyFuentesShorter20-1

1 Uptown SocialBaileyHornsby30-1

5 Work All DayCourtHewitt30-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $15,000

MAHOMEY*** overcame a sow start when defeating entry-level allowance rivals, and the horse for course is a repeat candidate at this $15,000 claiming price. HERITAGE PARK is a four-time local winner who possesses excellent early speed, and he is the one to catch on a fast track. J.E.'S HANDMEDOWN finished fourth in a similar spot, but the beaten post-time favorite broke slowly and he may make amends with a clean break.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 MahomeyGonzalezMorse7-5

10 Heritage ParkPusacMartin3-1

1a J.E.'s HandmedownSantanaAsmussen4-1

3 Obviously TooBaileyMcBride6-1

6 Hamazing WisdomTorresBroberg12-1

1 Holding PatternAsmussenAsmussen4-1

2 Trophy DaddyBowenAntwine20-1

8 OjitosMedellinHewitt20-1

5 Reef's DestinyHarrCline20-1

4 Orbital StarrCastilloPrather30-1

7 Rock City RocketJordanMartin30-1

6 Purse $103,000, 51/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

ARMAN** battled for six furlongs before fading in his first try around two turns. He likely needed the race and broke his maiden sprinting last summer at Churchill. EASY ACTION won a fast maiden sprint only two races back, and he returns to his best distance after racing too close to a strong route pace. BACKSIDE BUZZ followed a clear maiden win with a strong runner-up finish, and the experienced and improving gelding is the one to fear inside the final furlong.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 ArmanGarciaMiller8-1

1 Easy ActionSantanaCasse8-5

4 Backside BuzzTorresVance2-1

2 Miracle WarriorJuarezRichard9-2

7 Coffee CalienteSaezRosin15-1

6 Bling Bling BlingCastilloAsmussen15-1

3 American OutlawEramiaFincher15-1

5 G T Five HundredWalesMason20-1

7 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

HUMOR ME NOW** is an expensive son of Alternation, who was a three-time stake winner at Oaklawn, and he has been training smartly in Kentucky for his career debut. MOUNT CRAIG has finished a close third as a post-time favorite in both starts at the meeting, and the strong finisher is too talented to be a maiden for much longer. STAND PROUD has rallied in five consecutive third-place finishes, and he switches to the leading rider for new trainer Ernie Witt II.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Humor Me NowGarciaCox3-1

5 Mount CraigBejaranoMoquett5-2

2 Stand ProudTorresWitt7-2

6 BolzyEramiaVon Hemel5-1

3 Atlantic DancerCabreraZito8-1

8 Life On the NileJuarezHollendorfer10-1

9 Black PowderSantanaAsmussen15-1

10 OnthestageCastilloAsmussen20-1

4 Goin to the ShowBazePuhich20-1

7 Further EvidenceGallardoRobertson30-1

8 Purse $103,000, 51/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

TIVY*** contested the pace before drawing off to a nearly five-length maiden victory, and the steadily improving colt is realistically spotted. TOO MUCH INFO faded after pressing the pace on a sloppy track in the Advent, and he is a logical threat in an entry-level allowance. MAJOR BLUE set a fast pace and held on gamely in a two-turn maiden win, and he may be too strong for these inside the final furlong.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 TivySantanaAsmussen9-5

8 Too Much InfoTorresDiodoro5-2

6 Major BlueCabreraLukas4-1

1 Wild MuleBejaranoHollendorfer5-1

7 Lil Sweet ThangEramiaVon Hemel6-1

2 Warren LJordanAnderson20-1

4 ScatamaranSaezRichard20-1

3 Jeremy's JetEnriguezMcEntee20-1

9 Purse $104,000, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

LOCHMOOR** was caught in the final strides at a similar condition, and the in-form sprinter keeps the leading rider. DATA STORM showed good speed when second behind the top selection in January, and he races well with time between races. PEACE DOG easily defeated state-bred conditioned claiming rivals in his local debut, and he was claimed by a winning stable.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 LochmoorTorresRiecken2-1

1 Data StormCabreraMartin3-1

4 Peace DogBowenBroberg4-1

2 Aspen ClubGarciaMorse8-1

3 Classy SocksBejaranoVance12-1

12 Bettys CashQuinonezVon Hemel15-1

13 Macho RoccoJordanRichard15-1

8 Stomping HotrodJordanRichard15-1

9 Afleet SkyMedellinMilligan20-1

6 Westheimer StreetJuarezHartman20-1

5 Miri a CoincidenceSantanaBarkley20-1

7 Topf Road RulesCastilloPrather20-1

11 Goodnight ArchieBazeHornsby30-1