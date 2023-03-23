School news: SAU, Belmont, Missouri State

NYITCOM

Joshua Mihalcin from Rogers is among the medical students from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine's Class of 2023 who have matched into U.S. military residencies. After graduation from NYITCOM this spring, Mihalcin, who matched with the U.S. Army, will complete an emergency medicine residency via the Army-Civilian Program at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, Ga.

Located in Old Westbury, N.Y., New York Institute of Technology's six schools and colleges offer undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and other professional degree programs in in-demand disciplines including biology, health professions and medicine.

SNHU

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2022 President's List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Those from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley include:

Anthony Scotti of Harrison; Chris Hollenbeck of Harrison; Meridy Capps of Eureka Springs; Michael Wilson of Fayetteville; Lydia Martin of Fayetteville; Molly Morgan of Fayetteville; Issac Pritchett of Fayetteville; Jessica Hill of Fayetteville; Danielle Bowlby of Fayetteville; Robert Selby of Fayetteville; Anou Lee of Fayetteville.

Portland Williams of Bentonville; James Loyd of Bentonville; Corey Convertito of Bentonville; Jeffrey Tolar of Bella Vista; Victoria Warsaw of Bella Vista; Zoe Cordova of Centerton; Scotty Bakema of Centerton; Katie Maillet of Gentry; Haylee Lester of Gravette.

Sandra Cartwright of Lowell; Ericka Resendez of Lowell; Cheyanne Hunt of Rogers; Justyne Hinchcliff of Rogers; Emily Patten of Rogers; Amy Trammell of Siloam Springs; Baxter Jackson of Springdale; Samantha Braswell of Springdale; Mary Green of Harvey.

Melvin Breedlove of Fort Smith; Brandon Purchase of Fort Smith; Tiffany Woodard of Fort Smith; Morgan Baker of Barling; Peter Xiong of Van Buren; Nikki Sengka of Van Buren; Wesston Mccollum of Van Buren; and Trey Plummer of Waldron.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 170,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H.

SAU

Southern Arkansas University has announced that 581 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the fall 2022 semester and have been named to its Dean's List. Included are:

Logan Bradley, Booneville; Troy Gray, Booneville; Abby Kirby, Fayetteville; William Luther, Fayetteville; Garrett Hays, Gentry; Baylee McLellan, Huntington; Katelyn Curtis, Lead Hill; Joshua Jetton, Lincoln; Jenna Carter, Springdale; Nicole Tankersley, Van Buren; Tesia Owens, Waldron; and Kaylea Hays, Winslow.

A total of 581 students were honored on the fall semester's Dean's List.

Local students named to the President's List with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester were:

Jessica Butler, Fayetteville; Alex Gray, Greenwood; Mariah Hamilton, Greenwood; Breiana Percival, Greenwood; Jade Dillard, Lamar; Michael Johannsen, Rogers; Courtney Storey, Rogers; Mercedes Sanchez, Siloam Springs; Javan Phillips, Van Buren; Paige Cupit, Waldron; Ariana Gonzalez, Waldron; Makhalee Mortimore, Waldron; and Cassidee Tucker, Waldron.

A total of 415 students were honored on this semester's President's List.

Located in Magnolia, Southern Arkansas University offers more than 100 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies.

Nazareth College

Nazareth College is proud to announce that Chiara Osborne of Springdale has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.

A student's grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above.

Nazareth College, located in Rochester, N.Y., offers 60 majors, including education, health and human services, management, the fine arts, music, theater, math and science, foreign languages, and the liberal arts.

Belmont

The following students achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University for the fall 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Listed from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley were:

Samantha Lewandowski of Springdale; Kaitlyn Mashburn of Elkins; Michael Senn of Bentonville; Bailey Bradford of Fort Smith; David Sieck of Greenwood; Ashlyn Stephens of Bentonville; Ella Dick of Fayetteville; Addison McArdle of Fayetteville.

Sara Davis of Tontitown; Jenna Gilmore of Bentonville; Grace Litzinger of Fayetteville; Breanna McArdle of Fayetteville; Arantxa Pardue of Fayetteville; Michael Lynch of Fayetteville; Michael Shanks of Rogers; Aubry Townzen of Bentonville ; and Alexander Milford of Bentonville.

Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tenn., Belmont University comprises nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries. Nationally ranked and consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report for innovation in higher education, the university offers more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master's programs and five doctoral degrees.

Missouri State

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the Dean's List. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 5,000 students were named to the fall 2022 Dean's List, including:

Caitlin Berg of Little Flock; Brooke Berger of Bella Vista; Grace Catlin of Bella Vista; Molly Del Rossi of Bella Vista; Bailey Dobson of Bentonville; Tara Doepke of Pea Ridge; Jayna Glynn of Bentonville; Tana Graser of Rogers; Chandler Harris of Rogers; Kaitlyn Johns of Centerton; Claire Kincy of Rogers; Samantha McCoin of Bella Vista; Virginia McCorkle of Bella Vista; Morgan McDougal of Garfield.

Melynn Miller of Siloam Springs; Katelyn Palmer of Bentonville; Hayden Parker of Bentonville; Emma Russell of Gravette; Natalie Sayre of Bentonville; Brittany Secrest of Bentonville; Abbey Smith of Springdale; Kathryn Taylor of Rogers; Lydia Thomas of Bentonville; Amanda Winters of Bentonville; Maci Bartholomew of Centerton.

Natalie Calcote of Centerton; Zachary Coffey of Bella Vista; Kenzie Derryberry of Bentonville; Vaida Gieselman of Bella Vista; Vivian Gieselman of Bella Vista; Crissy Hessman of Centerton; Emilye Pool of Lowell; Lauryn Zeeck of Rogers; Emilie Barber of Harrison; Kamryn Boren of Harrison; Lanette den Hollander of Harrison; Helen Everts of Harrison; Julie Jasper of Harrison; Bernice Rubio of Harrison.

Chloe Watkins of Compton; Kennedy Ryan of Fort Smith; Matt Brown of Fayetteville; Trey Davis of Springdale; Lily DeSpain of Springdale; Mary Houston of Fayetteville; Daisy McDonald of Springdale; Wendy Torres of Springdale; Willa Rutherford of Prairie Grove; Luke Stamps of Bentonville; and McKenzie Vaughan of Bella Vista.

Located in Springfield, Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs.

