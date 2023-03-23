Search now recovery effort for missing father, son on Beaver Lake

BENTONVILLE -- The search for a missing father and son on Beaver Lake has turned into a recovery effort.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the Benton County sheriff's office, said the the office's command unit was no longer at the campground Wednesday at Lost Bridge.

Chuck Morris, 47, and his son Charley Morris, 20, both of Kansas City, Mo., were reported missing last week.

A family member told officials the men had gone kayaking in the Lost Bridge area about 11 a.m. March 16 and were expected to return by 2 p.m. that day, Jenkins said.

Sheriff's deputies began searching the area and found one of the kayaks. The second kayak along with a jacket was found Friday, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said there were two boats with dogs out on the lake Wednesday.

She said storms are expected today and Friday, but the sheriff's lake division will scan the area in hopes of recovering the two bodies.

Chuck Morris is a percussionist for the band Lotus, described as an instrumental electronic jam band on the group's Wikipedia page.

In a post on its Facebook page Tuesday, the band wrote: "We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck and Charley has moved to a recovery. With help from the K9 team, there is a probable location on the lake, but logistical challenges including temperature, weather and depth have prevented a recovery thus far. It is unknown how long these efforts may take."

A statement posted on Facebook from the family of the father and son states after an exhaustive search led by the sheriff's office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the family and the commanders leading the search and recovery activities agree on the fate and probable location of the men.

"The weather and other elements created a perfect storm on the lake, and in the lake, that was unsurvivable," the post reads. "The community, authorities, and organizations that specialize in finding loved ones are continuing recovery efforts to bring Chuck and Charley home. The Lost Bridge area community around Beaver Lake has been immensely supportive of our family and loved ones, and we are grateful for their contributions and foundation they have given us to be successful with the search and now moving forward."