Solunar tables

The schedule of solunar periods has been taken from Mrs. Richard Alden Knight's Solunar Tables. Plan days so you will be fishing in good territory or hunting in good cover during these times if you wish to find the best sport each day has to offer. Major periods begin at the times shown and last for an hour and a half or two hours. Minor periods are of somewhat shorter duration.

A.M.P.M.

MinorMajorMinorMajor

Today7:0512:507:301:15

Friday7:501:408:202:05

Saturday8:452:359:153:00

Sunday9:403:3010:103:55

Monday10:354:2511:054:50

Tuesday11:305:2005:45

Wed.12:006:1512:256:45

March 301:007:051:157:30

March 311:457:502:008:15

April 12:308:302:408:55

April 23:109:153:259:35

April 33:509:504:0010:15

MinorMajorMinorMajor

April 44:3010:304:4010:50

April 55:0511:105:2011:30

April 65:4511:455:550

April 76:2512:106:4512:35

April 87:151:057:401:25

April 98:051:558:352:20

April 109:052:559:403:25

April 1110:104:0010:454:30

April 1211:155:0511:505:35

April 1306:1012:206:40

April 1412:557:051:157:35

April 151:507:552:058:25

April 162:408:452:559:10