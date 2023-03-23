BASEBALL

ASU loses on the road

Arkansas State University lost its eighth consecutive game Wednesday with a 7-6 loss to Memphis at FedEx Park in Memphis.

The Red Wolves (7-13) used a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch by Memphis starter Hudson Ross to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Tigers (13-9) tied it at 2-2 in the bottom of the second on an RBI single from Shane Cox and a sacrifice fly from Cameron Benson. A wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth allowed Cox to score, giving Memphis a 3-2 lead, but Arkansas State responded with four runs in the top of the fifth. Will French hit a solo home run, Nathan VerMaas added an RBI single and Cross Jumper hit a two-run double to give the Red Wolves a 6-3 lead.

Memphis took the lead for good in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jonah Sutton got things started with an RBI single and he scored on Jake Curtis' home run. Anerror by French allowed Josh Russell to score the game-winning run.

SOFTBALL

UCA cancels midweek matchup

The University of Central Arkansas announced Wednesday that its game against Middle Tennessee would not be played due to unplayable field conditions. There are no plans to reschedule the game.

-- Sam Lane

TENNIS

Arkansas men drop road match

The University of Arkansas men's team lost to Central Florida 5-2 on Thursday in Orlando, Fla., in the first of a three-match road stretch.

The Razorbacks took the early lead by earning the doubles point. Gerard Planelles Ripoli earned Arkansas' only singles point.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services