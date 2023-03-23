Super Quiz: Musicals

1. Based on a novel by Charles Dickens.

2. Set in New York but inspired by Shakespeare's play "Romeo and Juliet."

3. The musical numbers include "Memory" and "Mr. Mistoffelees."

4. It tells the story of convent novice Maria, who takes a job as a governess.

5. This musical is about one of America's Founding Fathers.

6. This musical concentrates on the life of an Argentine political leader.

7. About a governess at a Siamese king's court.

8. It is adapted from the novel "The Once and Future King."

ANSWERS

1. "Oliver!"

2. "West Side Story"

3. "Cats"

4. "The Sound of Music"

5. "Hamilton"

6. "Evita"

7. "The King and I"

8. "Camelot"