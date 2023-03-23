Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Musicals

Today at 1:31 a.m.

1. Based on a novel by Charles Dickens.

2. Set in New York but inspired by Shakespeare's play "Romeo and Juliet."

3. The musical numbers include "Memory" and "Mr. Mistoffelees."

4. It tells the story of convent novice Maria, who takes a job as a governess.

5. This musical is about one of America's Founding Fathers.

6. This musical concentrates on the life of an Argentine political leader.

7. About a governess at a Siamese king's court.

8. It is adapted from the novel "The Once and Future King."

ANSWERS

1. "Oliver!"

2. "West Side Story"

3. "Cats"

4. "The Sound of Music"

5. "Hamilton"

6. "Evita"

7. "The King and I"

8. "Camelot"

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Musicals

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT