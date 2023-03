This week’s professional golf events

This week's professional events All times Central

PGA TOUR

EVENT WGC Dell Technologies Match Play

SITE Austin, Texas

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday (Event began Wednesday)

COURSE Austin CC (Par 71, 7,108 yards)

PURSE $20 million

WINNER'S SHARE $3.6 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Scottie Scheffler

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 1-7 p.m., Saturday 9-11 a.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. NBC, Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 2-6 p.m.

PGA TOUR

EVENT Corales Puntacana Championship

SITE Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Course (Par 72, 7,670 yards)

PURSE $3.8 million

WINNER'S SHARE $684,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Chad Ramey

ARKANSANS ENTERED Austin Cook

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 1-4 p.m.

DP WORLD TOUR

EVENT Jonsson Workwear Open

SITE Johannesburg, South Africa

SCHDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE The Club at Steyn City (Par 72, 7,716 yards)

PURSE $1.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $250,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Inaugural event

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV None

LPGA TOUR

EVENT Drive On Championship

SITE Gold Canyon, Ariz.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Superstition Mountain GC (Par 72, 6,526 yards)

PURSE $1.75 million

WINNER'S SHARE $262,500

DEFENDING CHAMPION Leona Maguire

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 8-10 p.m. (tape delay), Saturday-Sunday 6-8 p.m.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Galleri Classic

SITE Rancho Mirage, Calif.

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE Mission Hills GC (Par 72, 7,112 yards)

PURSE $2.2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $330,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Inaugural event

ARKANSANS ENTERED John Daly, Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, Friday 10 p.m.-midnight (tape delay), Saturday-Sunday 4-6 p.m.