Time change for Arkansas-LSU series opener

FAYETTEVILLE — The first pitch of the baseball series between third-ranked Arkansas and top-ranked LSU on Friday has been moved to noon.

The time change is due to a stormy weather forecast in Baton Rouge, La., on Friday night. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with some severe storms possible.

The series opener was originally scheduled to be televised by ESPN2, but broadcast plans for Friday were unclear after the time change. Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will be televised by SEC Network, and Sunday’s noon finale is scheduled to be televised by ESPN.

Arkansas (19-2, 3-0 SEC) enters the series on a 14-game winning streak. LSU (19-2, 2-1) won its first SEC series last weekend at Texas A&M.