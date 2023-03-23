Washington County JP Anderson has died, according to county officials

FAYETTEVILLE -- First-term Washington County Justice of the Peace Fred Anderson has died, according to county officials.

"It is with great sadness I come to you with news of the passing of our colleague Justice Fred Anderson," County Judge Patrick Deakins wrote in email to Quorum Court members Wednesday. "While Justice Anderson's time on the court was short, I really appreciated his service. I will always remember him as being dedicated to his causes, and one to not shy away from hard work."

Anderson, 80, represented District 4 on the Quorum Court. He was a resident of Springdale for more than 20 years. He was a semi-retired aircraft pilot and worked in property maintenance and food delivery for the Springdale School District.

Anderson ran unsuccessfully for the District 4 seat in 2020.

Deakins went on to recall that Anderson had found a particular passion and happiness in officiating weddings.

Deakins said he would share more information about Anderson's passing as details become available.

The email was sent to media outlets by the judge's staff.

Anderson took office in January after defeating Aaron Howerton to fill the District 4 seat on the Quorum Court.

The Quorum Court is the legislative body of county government and is composed of 15 members called justices of the peace, who are elected to two-year terms. Democrats currently hold four of the seats, and Republicans hold 11.

Anderson was the Republic Party nominee in a special county convention after Sarah Henley, who ran unopposed in the party primary, moved out of the district.

Anderson said he volunteered to run after Henley moved out of the district because he wanted to make sure voters had their choice of representation in local government.



