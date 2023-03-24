1 million in France join retirement bill protests





PARIS -- More than 1 million people demonstrated across France on Thursday against unpopular pension reforms, and violence erupted in some places as unions called for new nationwide strikes and protests next week, coinciding with King Charles III's planned visit to France.

The Interior Ministry said the march in Paris -- marred by violence, as were numerous marches elsewhere -- drew 119,000 people, which was a record for the capital during the pension protests. Polls say most French oppose President Emmanuel Macron's bill to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64, which he says is necessary to keep the system afloat.

Building on the strong turnout, unions swiftly called for new protests and strikes on Tuesday when the British king is scheduled to visit Bordeaux on the second day of his trip to France. The heavy wooden door of the elegant Bordeaux City Hall was set afire and quickly destroyed Thursday evening by a members of an unauthorized demonstration, the Sud Ouest newspaper said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, visiting police headquarters Thursday night as fires still burned in some Paris neighborhoods, gave assurance that security "poses no problem" and the British monarch will be "welcomed and welcomed well."

He said there was "enormous degrading" of public buildings and commerce Thursday, "far more important than in precedent demonstrations."

"There are troublemakers, often extreme left, who want to take down the state and kill police and ultimately take over the institutions," the minister said.

The demonstrations were held a day after Macron further angered his critics by standing strong on the retirement bill that his government forced through parliament without a vote.

"While the [president] tries to turn the page, this social and union movement ... confirms the determination of the world of workers and youth to obtain the withdrawal of the reform," the eight unions organizing protests said in a statement. It called for localized action this weekend and new nationwide strikes and protests Tuesday.

Strikes upended travel as protesters blockaded train stations, Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, refineries and ports.

Police, pelted by Molotov cocktails, objects and fireworks, charged multiple times and used tear gas to disperse rioters. A haze of tear gas fumes covered part of the Place de l'Opera, where demonstrators converged at the march's end. Darmanin said radicals numbered some 1,500.

Information for this article was contributed by Sylvie Corbet, Helena Alves, Masha Macpherson and Jeffrey Schaeffer of The Associated Press.

Protesters burn dustbins at the end of a demonstration in Strasbourg, France, Thursday, March 23, 2023. French unions are holding their first mass demonstrations Thursday since President Emmanuel Macron enflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)



Police officers scuffle with protesters during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Thursday, March 23, 2023. French unions are holding their first mass demonstrations Thursday since President Emmanuel Macron enflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)



Protesters march during a rally in Nantes, western France, Thursday, march 23, 2023. French unions are holding their first mass demonstrations Thursday since President Emmanuel Macron enflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)



A protester shouts during a rally in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, March 23, 2023. French unions are holding their first mass demonstrations Thursday since President Emmanuel Macron enflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



Riot police drags away a protester during a rally in Paris, Thursday, march 23, 2023. French unions are holding their first mass demonstrations Thursday since President Emmanuel Macron enflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)



Riot police was past during garbage during scuffle with protesters in Paris, Thursday, march 23, 2023. French unions are holding their first mass demonstrations Thursday since President Emmanuel Macron enflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)



Police officers scuffle with protesters during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Thursday, March 23, 2023. French unions are holding their first mass demonstrations Thursday since President Emmanuel Macron enflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)



A protester shouts during a rally in Lille, northern France, Thursday, March 23, 2023. French unions are holding their first mass demonstrations Thursday since President Emmanuel Macron enflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)



Protesters march during a rally in Lille, northern France, Thursday, March 23, 2023. French unions are holding their first mass demonstrations Thursday since President Emmanuel Macron enflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)







A protester stands next to a burning waste container Thursday during a rally in Nantes in western France. Unions held their first mass demonstrations since President Emmanuel Macron forced legislation raising the national retirement age through parliament without a vote. More than a million people marched across France, and unions have called for new protests next week. More photos at arkansasonline.com/324france/. (AP/Jeremias Gonzalez)











Gallery: Protesters fill French streets as anger at Macron mounts







