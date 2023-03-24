Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas-LSU doubleheader scheduled for Saturday

by Matt Jones | Today at 11:47 a.m.
Fans at Alex Box Stadium watch during the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game between LSU and Sam Houston State, Saturday, June 1, 2013, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Arkansas will play a baseball doubleheader at LSU's Alex Box Stadium on Saturday. 

The first game of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will be televised by SEC Network. The second game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed by SEC Network-Plus. 

Both games are scheduled for nine innings. A run rule of 10 after seven innings will be in effect for both games. 

The change to the schedule is due to rain and thunderstorms in the forecast Sunday in Baton Rouge, La. The teams were originally scheduled to play their series finale Sunday at noon on ESPN. 

It is the second alteration to the weekend schedule between the No. 1 Tigers and the No. 3 Razorbacks. Friday’s first pitch was moved ahead by seven hours to noon due to thunderstorms in the forecast later in the day. 

Saturday’s will be the first doubleheader of the season for both teams. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT