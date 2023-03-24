Arkansas-LSU doubleheader scheduled for Saturday

Arkansas will play a baseball doubleheader at LSU's Alex Box Stadium on Saturday.

The first game of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will be televised by SEC Network. The second game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed by SEC Network-Plus.

Both games are scheduled for nine innings. A run rule of 10 after seven innings will be in effect for both games.

The change to the schedule is due to rain and thunderstorms in the forecast Sunday in Baton Rouge, La. The teams were originally scheduled to play their series finale Sunday at noon on ESPN.

It is the second alteration to the weekend schedule between the No. 1 Tigers and the No. 3 Razorbacks. Friday’s first pitch was moved ahead by seven hours to noon due to thunderstorms in the forecast later in the day.

Saturday’s will be the first doubleheader of the season for both teams.