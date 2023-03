Hot Springs, 1950: Richard Kerry, the owner of Glendell Court, mailed this card to North Dakota seeking customers. He wrote, "Rates are from $18 per week & up. Reservations are advised for period of Feb. 20 to March 20 due to the horse racing season." The court was on Arkansas 5 east, toward Little Rock, but no trace of it remains today.

