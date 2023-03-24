Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas unemployment rate ticks down to 3.2%

by Andrew Moreau | Today at 12:45 p.m.
People wait in line to file for unemployment Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Little Rock office of the state Division of Workforce Services. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Unemployment in Arkansas dropped in February to 3.2%, below the U.S. average of 3.6% for the month.

The state’s joblessness rate fell from 3.4% in January, state officials reported Friday. The report from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services said there were 3,051 more Arkansans employed in February compared with January and 2,964 fewer unemployed.

Arkansas’ civilian labor force increased by 87 workers, and its labor force participation rate remained stable at 57.4% between January and February, according to the agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT