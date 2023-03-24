Arkansas unemployment rate ticks down to 3.2%

Unemployment in Arkansas dropped in February to 3.2%, below the U.S. average of 3.6% for the month.

The state’s joblessness rate fell from 3.4% in January, state officials reported Friday. The report from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services said there were 3,051 more Arkansans employed in February compared with January and 2,964 fewer unemployed.

Arkansas’ civilian labor force increased by 87 workers, and its labor force participation rate remained stable at 57.4% between January and February, according to the agency.