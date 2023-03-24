Police beat: Armed threat cited in woman’s arrest

Armed threat cited in woman's arrest

Little Rock police on Wednesday afternoon arrested a woman they say threatened to shoot two people and then fired a gun in the air.

Officers arrested Shayron Smith, 30, of Little Rock around 3:05 p.m. after a short pursuit when she refused to pull over, leading to Arkansas State Police troopers stopping her vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Two people told police Smith had threatened to shoot them before firing into the air. There was a minor inside the vehicle with Smith when the state police stopped her.

Smith faces two counts of terroristic threatening and one each of fleeing and endangering the welfare of a minor, all felony charges, as well as a misdemeanor disorderly conduct count.

She was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night in lieu of a $20,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.

Police: Man jailed after firing at a car

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a man who they say shot a vehicle with people inside and had a stolen gun.

Witnesses told police that Delton Singleton, 24, fired into the parking lot of a Kaufman Lumber store, hitting an occupied vehicle, according to an arrest report. The action was also caught on security camera footage, the report says.

The report did not list a time of arrest or Singleton's city of residence Police arrested Singleton later at the South Oaks Apartments at 3401 Fair Park Blvd. A gun found in the apartment had been reported stolen in Jacksonville, the report says.

Singleton faces felony charges of aggravated assault, committing a terroristic act and theft by receiving. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night in lieu of a $60,000 bond.

LR man facing gun charge after search

A Little Rock man faces a felony gun charge after police say they found a gun in his bedroom Wednesday evening while serving a search warrant.

Officers were executing the warrant at a residence around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when they found a gun in one of the bedrooms, which they determined was where Lucious Baker, 41, stayed, according to an arrest report.

Baker also had a gun holster on his belt when police first encountered him in the residence, the report says. He faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Baker was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night in lieu of a $7,500 bond.