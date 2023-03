ASU baseball vs. James Madison

Arkansas State vs. James Madison

WHEN 2 p.m. Saturday

WHERE Tomlinson Stadium, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 7-13, 0-3 Sun Belt Conference; James Madison 13-9, 1-2

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: ASU RHP Tyler Jeans (1-2, 6.38 ERA); James Madison RHP Todd Mozoki (0-2, 2.76 ERA). Game 2: ASU LHP Hunter Draper (0-2, 6.26 ERA); James Madison RHP Ryan Murphy (3-1, 3.51 ERA). Game 3: ASU RHP Kyler Carmack (1-1, 3.00 ERA); James Madison RHP Jack Cone (3-0, 3.79 ERA).

COACHES Tommy Raffo (348-407-1 in 15th season at ASU and overall); Marlin Ikenberry (166-168 in eighth season at James Madison, 448-475-1 in 19th season overall)

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

SHORT HOPS Forecasted inclement weather for today forced a shift to a Saturday afternoon doubleheader.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

SATURDAY James Madison (DH), 2 p.m.

SUNDAY James Madison, 11 a.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off