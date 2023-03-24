Bank marks 120th birthday

On Thursday, Simmons Bank celebrated its 120th anniversary. To recognize this significant anniversary, Simmons Bank introduced a 120-year medallion that will be used in conjunction with its logo, according to a news release.

"Simmons Bank was built on a strong foundation and conservative discipline that has allowed us to forge long-lasting relationships and trust with our customers that in many cases extend for generations," said George Makris Jr., executive chairman of Simmons Bank.

"As we celebrate our 120th anniversary, we recognize the dedication and hard work of so many people, both past and present, who have made Simmons Bank a symbol of strength and stability. As we look toward the future, we are well-positioned in the heart of America, and we are intently focused on continuing to help our customers and the communities we serve meet their financial goals," he said.

To commemorate this key milestone, Simmons Bank is providing 120 associates with $120 each to make a donation in their local community. Associates will be selected in March and highlighted on Simmons Bank social media sites. Simmons Bank will also provide ticket giveaways to social events throughout the spring and summer to celebrate the anniversary.

Also on Thursday, the bank planned to illuminate certain bank buildings and community spaces in red throughout its six-state area including the White Hall building in Arkansas.

The city of Pine Bluff recognized March 23 as "Simmons Bank's Birthday" and the city of Little Rock, the city of Memphis and the city of Fort Worth proclaimed March 23 as "Simmons Bank Day."

Since its founding in 1903, Simmons Bank has grown from a small, hometown bank in Pine Bluff to a premier Mid-South bank with approximately $27.5 billion in assets (as of Dec. 31, 2022) and 230 branches in six states. According to FDIC deposit market share data as of June 30, 2022, Simmons Bank ranks as the second largest bank in Arkansas, the eighth largest bank in Tennessee, the ninth largest bank in Missouri and the 11th largest bank in Oklahoma.