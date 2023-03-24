Bridge work scheduled on Interstate 540 over Arkansas River in Sebastian, Crawford counties

FORT SMITH -- Lane closings are planned on Interstate 540 in Crawford and Sebastian counties beginning April 9 and continuing around the clock until the work is complete.

Crews will be replacing the I-540 bridge deck driving surface over the Arkansas River, according to a release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The contractor will begin working on the outside lanes in each direction simultaneously. Upon completion of the outside lanes, the contractor will shift traffic to the completed lanes and then begin working on the inside lanes.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction continuously until the work is complete, according to the release. The contractor anticipates completing the work in late July.

The department said substantial traffic delays are expected, especially during peak travel times. Drivers are urged to consider alternate routes and use caution while traveling in the area.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov .