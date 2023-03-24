Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Friday, March 24

Chamber award nominations due

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2023 Business Person of the Year and Non-Profit of the Year awards. The awards will be announced during the Business Expo breakfast May 4 at Pine Bluff Convention Center. All nomination forms are due by March 24 at 5 p.m. Award winners from the past 10 years are not eligible for 2023 awards, according to the Chamber newsletter. The nomination form is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/5cefd89c-575c-4a2c-9af0-1716fe744392.pdf?rdr=true.

Beginning Friday, March 24

Knights of Columbus sets fish fry

The Knights of Columbus invites the community to its annual fish fry on Fridays at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gallagher Hall, 412 W. Sixth Ave. Meals are dine in or carried out and will be served from 5-7 p.m. March 24, and 31. The dinners are $15 (all you can eat) and $8 for children, according to a news release.

ASC hosts Oil Painting for Beginners

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a two-part, oil-painting workshop with instructor Brenda Lawrence from 5-7 p.m. March 24-25 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The cost is $60 for members and $75 for nonmembers. Registration includes materials. The event is for ages 21 and older. Lawrence will teach beginners how to create two artworks on canvas that they can take home. She is a certified Bob Ross instructor who teaches landscapes, seascapes and florals in Arkansas. Complimentary wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided. For more information, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org. To register, visit asc701.org/class/oil-painting-for-beginners or call (870) 536-3375.

Underway

Unified offers scholarships

The Unified Christian Alliance Inc. is offering scholarships to area high school seniors who plan to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Students can obtain applications from their school counselor's office. The deadline is April 7, according to a news release. Jennifer Lee is president of the Unified Christian Alliance.

Grants available for public school educators

Arkansas public school employees are invited to apply for the 2023-24 Arkansas Retired Teachers Association grants, according to a news release. The Parsons-Burnett Grants are for current certified educators to further their education and the Mitchell-Fair Grants are for current classified employees who are pursuing teacher licensure. The grants are funded by contributions from members ARTA, a professional organization of Arkansas's public education retirees. Grant applications must be submitted online by June 15. For the details and the application link, visit www.artanow.com.

Saturday, March 25

St. Andrew to give away clothes

St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church, 5810 W. Malcomb St., will give away clothes from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday. The church is located in the Dollarway area, according to a news release.

Event to provide free covid-19, flu shots

Free covid-19 shots and boosters as well as flu vaccines will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Goodwill, 2514 W. 28th Ave. AFMC, Fresh Start Expungement Clinic, and the Arkansas Department of Health are partnering to host this event, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. A parent or guardian must accompany people 5-17 years old. To obtain Pfizer and Moderna boosters, participants must have had the first two covid shots and it has been at least two months since the last covid-18 vaccine. Johnson and Johnson participants must have been at least two months since their last covid-19 shot before getting their booster. Shots are free, but people should bring their insurance cards if they have them.

Links plan Black Family Wellness Expo

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will hold a Black Family Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St. Some of the issues the event will address include prostate cancer awareness, Alzheimer's awareness, HIV/AIDS, heart health, dental health, and insurance. There will be health professionals, health screenings, exercises, and nutritional guidelines. This effort is aimed at addressing multiple health disparities that negatively impact the health and quality of life for many in this community, according to a news release. Details pinebluffarlinksinc@gmail.com.

Beginning Saturday, March 25

Lampworking Workshop with Olivia Valentine set

Patrons are invited to create beautiful glass art with instructor Olivia Valentine during a four-part lampworking workshop from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 25, April 1, 15, and 22 at The ARTSpace on Main's studio, 623 S. Main St., a program of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The series will begin with the basics of lampworking: learning how to properly use tools, control flames and become comfortable with the physics of glass. The cost is $260 for ASC members and $312 for nonmembers. Registration includes materials and equipment. The workshop is for ages 13 and older. Details: Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org. Register at asc701.org/class/lampworking or by calling (870) 536-3375.

Sunday, March 26

Kingdom Builders event set

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will present its Kingdom Builders Program at 6 p.m. March 26. The featured speaker will be Karen Wine, a member of New Community.

Totally Committed singers to be honored

Second Baptist Missionary Baptist Church at Dumas will host the 23rd anniversary of Totally Committed gospel singers at 4 p.m. March 26. Special guests will be the Racy Brothers. Guests include Genuine, the Spiritualettes, the Williams Singers, Alma Brown and A1, Righteous Living, and Devin Pruitt. Dee Clay will be the worship leader. The Rev. Charles Adkins is the pastor at Second Baptist.

Monday, March 27

A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee Meeting will be held at noon March 27 at the A&P offices, 623 S. Main St. Details: (870) 534-2121.

Federal retirees to meet

The Chapter 287 of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 27 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Kevin Harris from the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service will present information on storm water drainage. Waymond Meins is the local Chapter 287 president, according to a news release.

School board to meet at PBHS

The Pine Bluff School Board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 27 in the Little Theater on the campus of Pine Bluff High School. The location was recently changed, according to a news release. Details: (870) 543-4203.

McGehee school board meets

The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. March 27 at the high school library. The agenda includes an award presentation, administrator's reports, financial statement and executive session, according to a news release.

Beginning Monday, March 27

UAPB to host mental health awareness

The Counseling and Student Wellnessness and UAPB Title IX Office will host Mental Health Awareness presentations at 6 p.m. March 27-30 at the STEM Conference Room, 1500 L.A. Prexy Davis Drive. Topics and include: March 27 -- Suicide Prevention Day, Kymara Seals of the D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project; March 28 -- Substance Abuse Day; March 29 -- Sexual Assault and Men's Mental Health Day; and March 30 -- Women's Mental Health Day. Details: (870) 575-8290.

Tuesday, March 28

A&P Commission to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the office of the A&P Commission, 623 S. Main St., according to a news release. Details: (870) 534-2121.

Civic commission to meet

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will meet in person at noon March 28. Participants interested in being a part of this meeting via telephone, should contact the Pine Bluff Convention Center and staff will email the information needed to join the call. Details: (870) 536-7600 or email receptionist@pinebluff.com.

Governor to attend Stuttgart event

Gov. Sarah Sanders will attend Be Pro Be Proud's Grand Prairie Draft Day at 9 a.m. March 28 at the Grand Prairie Center at Stuttgart. Be Pro Be Proud Arkansas is a workforce development initiative led by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas that connects students around the state to high-tech, high-paying careers, according to a news release. Sanders will join business leaders from across the state to encourage local high school students to pursue skilled careers to help fill the nationwide workforce shortage. Presented by Riceland Foods, Be Pro Be Proud's Grand Prairie Draft Day events will be held from March 28-30.

Beginning Tuesday, March 28

Skilled technical career event set

Be Pro Be Proud will host its Draft Day, an event designed to match employers with high school seniors across Arkansas. In the region, Draft Day Arkansas will be held at the Grand Prairie Center at Stuttgart March 28-30, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. The purpose of Draft Day is to coordinate engagement and interview opportunities between companies and graduating seniors whose interest and experience match hiring needs. Details: https://beprobeproud.wufoo.com/forms/employerpartner-participation/?blm_aid=202754.

Wednesday, March 29

Bank changes ribbon cutting date

Simmons Bank will host a grand opening and a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new White Hall financial center, 1305 Robin Road, on March 29. The date was changed from today, according to a news release. Simmons and the White Hall Chamber of Commerce will host the ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. and grand opening from 2-4 p.m.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, March 30

Hidden Figures event to

celebrate local women

The city of Pine Bluff will host a Women's Hidden Figures Celebration in honor of Women's History Month. The event will be held from 6-7 p.m. March 30 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The public is invited to attend and learn about hidden figures in Pine Bluff, according to a news release. "This special town hall event will recognize and celebrate extraordinary women in Pine Bluff, whose impact has contributed to the well-being and success of the community. The women who will be recognized represent a wide range of professions, including marketing, healthcare, retail, the food service industry, and more," according to the release.

Through Friday, March 31

UAPB accepts AgDiscovery applications

AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program for teens, is scheduled for June 10-23 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. March 31 is the application deadline, according to a news release. The program allows participants, ages 14-17, to live on the UAPB campus and learn about agricultural science, environmental biology, industrial health and safety, plant and soil science, animal science, aquaculture and fisheries, and human sciences. The sessions is offered at 20 other unversities as well. A complete list of host universities, brochures, information and application forms and instructions are available at www.aphis.usda.gov/agdiscovery. Details: Christopher C. Mathis Jr., UAPB AgDiscovery program director, at (870) 575-8543.

Sports Hall of Fame offers scholarships

The White Hall Sports Hall of Fame will offer two scholarships -- one to a senior boy athlete and one to a senior girl athlete -- this year. The scholarships are named in honor of Jerry Lybrand, a White Hall alumnus and former superintendent who died in December 2013. Applications may be obtained at the White Hall High School counselor's office and on the school website. The deadline to apply is March 31.

Saturday, April 1

Thornton host festival

The Calhoun County Hogskin Holidays Festival will kick off April 1 at Thornton. The event will start with live musical entertainment and a barbecue dinner at the Thornton Fire Station/Community Room from 1-6 p.m. Tickets may be purchased for $10. Carry outs will be available. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the event. The kickoff is sponsored by Thornton Step-By-Step Inc., an organization within the community, working in conjunction with the city of Thornton. Tickets are available from Step-By-Step Inc. or through city hall. Details: Levenis Penix (870) 352-8241, or the mayor's office (870) 352-3576.

Through Saturday, April 1

Black Hall of Fame grants available

Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation, in partnership with Arkansas Community Foundation, will award grants to programs that benefit African American or underserved populations in Arkansas. Nonprofits with programs focusing on education, health and wellness, youth development, strengthening families and economic development are eligible to apply. Proposals will be accepted online through April 1, according to a news release. All geographic sections of the state are eligible. Details: www.arcf.org/ABHOF.

Blue & You grants available

The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is implementing a new application process for 2024 grant recipients aimed at simplifying the process and expanding funding opportunities for nonprofit and community organizations. Applicants must submit a letter of intent by April 1 at https://blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org/funding-opportunities/applyfor-funding. On the website, they can also find information about the funding available and how to apply. Applicants should be a 501c3 charitable organization; a public school, college or university; or a city, county or state governmental agency. Details: blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org.

Beignning Saturday, April 1

ASC hosts Stained Glass Class

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a Stained Glass Class with artist-in-residence Aida Ayers from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays, April 1, 8, 15, and 22 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The cost is $185 for ASC members and $222 for nonmembers. The event is for ages 12 and older, according to a news release. Participants will learn to safely create a copper foil project with an introduction to pattern creation, glass cutting, grinding, copper-foil application, and soldering. To register, visit asc701.org/class/stained-glass or call (870) 536-3375. Details: Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

Tuesday, April 4

Linwood fire office sets event

The Linwood/Moscow Fire Department is having an annual open house from 5-6 p.m. April 4 at Moscow. Refreshments will be served and the event is open to the general public, according to a news release.

Friday, April 7

Churches slate play on Good Friday

The Kings Highway and Pine Hill Missionary Baptist churches will present a stage drama, Journey to the Cross, at 7 p.m. on Good Friday, April 7, at Kings Highway, 2312 Fluker St. The presentation is free and open to the public, according to a news release.

Opening Reception set for "A Cast of Blues"

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host an opening reception for its newest exhibition, "A Cast of Blues," at the Loft Gallery of The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., from 5-8 p.m. April 7.The reception is part of Art Night on the Block, an event for all ages. The public is invited to attend. "A Cast of Blues" exhibition will be on view through May 25. The exhibition highlights the rich musical heritage in the Delta. "A Cast of Blues" features 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends by Sharon McConnell-Dickerson and 15 color photographs of performers and of juke joints by Ken Murphy. McConnell-Dickerson, who is visually impaired, set out to discover the face behind the music she loves. Her work "captures the flesh, muscle, bone, hair and subtle expressions of emotion," according to a news release.

Live@5 features UAPB Jazz Ensemble

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Jazz Ensemble from 5-7 p.m. April 7 during ASC's Live@5 concert series. The show will take place in The ARTSpace on Main's ART Yard, 623 S. Main St. The reception is part of Art Night on the Block, an event for all ages. The public is invited to attend. The Jazz Ensemble tours locally and nationally, performing a variety of styles including swing, contemporary and funk. This month's concert is free and open to all ages. Complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided to those ages 21 and older with photo identification. ASC hosts jazz, blues, and rock & roll musicians on the first Friday of every month from February to December.

Through Friday, April 7

Saturday, April 8

Wellness agency, salon set event

Healthwise Wellness and Grand Elegance Salon, 518 W. 23rd Ave., will host Empowering Women Celebrating Wellness from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8 at the salon. The event will include free health screenings by Dr. Tochi Keeton, a board certified gynecologist and founder of Healthwise Wellness, according to a Facebook post. The event will also include free blood pressure checks, weight loss and nutrition tips, facials, and door prizes, according to a flyer on the Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

ASC sets Family Cooking on FunDay

People are invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas for a family cooking course with Faith Anaya from 1-3 p.m. April 8 at ASC, 701 S. Main St. Anaya will teach three simple, nutritious snack recipes that families can enjoy and prepare together. ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly, hands-on arts and science activities. The event is led by visiting artists, art educators, and ASC staff.

Friday, April 14

ART WORKS Presents: A Cabaret Event

The community is invited to Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' ART WORKS Presents: A Cabaret Event hosted by Lindsey Collins from 6-8 p.m. April 14. Entry is $5 for ASC members and students and $10 for nonmembers. Patrons can enjoy performances by ASC volunteer performers at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Audience members will have the opportunity to show off their own vocal and instrumental talents and have the opportunity to win prizes. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

Saturday, April 15

Yoga in The Loft set

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor FloEssence every third Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The event is held at the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., a program of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The next session is April 15. This class is part of ASC's Flex Pay program, with $15 being the recommended price. FloEssence will lead participants through an hour of yoga followed by guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. Advanced registration is required by signing up at asc701.org/yoga or calling (870) 536-3375.

Family portrait fundraiser set

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host a Family Portrait Day fundraiser on April 15. Everyone is invited to participate. For $10, participants will receive a 10x13 portrait, an 8X10 picture, two 5X7 pictures and eight wallet size pictures. For tickets, appointments, or details contact Cassie Walker or Karen Walker at (870) 643-3937.

Home and Garden Show set

The annual Jefferson County Home and Garden Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. The event is sponsored by the Jefferson County Master Gardeners and the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, according to a news release. Admission is free to the public. The event will include lots of vendors, a kids' zone, guest speakers who will share their knowledge on how to improve one's gardening skills. Various flowers and plants will also be available for sale.

Monday, April 17

Consolidated St. Marion sets conference

New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's first Teachers Conference. Classes will convene April 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is free and is currently open on the website at http://www.consolidatedstmarion.com or participants may register the day of class before 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Thursday, April 20

Christian Women's Connection sets luncheon

The Christian Women's Connection invites the community to its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speaker will be Larissa Fore, director of the Pine Bluff Carl Redus Jr. Aquatic Center. There will also be a presentation by Cathie Dortch, founder and chief executive officer of the Commission Fields project at Little Rock, according to a news release. The luncheon costs $21, which includes the meal, tax and gratuity. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and participants will be charged for reservations that aren't kept.

Beginning Thursday, April 20

"Charlotte's Web" to be performed

the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present "Charlotte's Web" at 7:30 p.m. April 20-22, and 2 p.m. April 23. This Catherine M. Bellamy Theater production is based on the book by E.B. White and adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette. It is directed by Kayla Earnest, Keiren Minter and Kourtlynn Pinkins. "Wilbur may be the runt of the litter, but he's a rambunctious and lovable pig who captures the heart of a little girl, Fern Arable," according to a synopsis of the play. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers, and $10 for students, and can be purchased at asc701.org/theater/charlottes-web. For more information or to inquire about daytime performances for school showings, contact Theater Programs Manger Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Mayors, GFPB to address retired teachers

The Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association will hear presentations at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. At 11:30 a.m. April 20 -- The State of the Cities addresses will be made by Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington White Hall Mayor Noel Foster. At 11:30 a.m. May 18 -- A Go Forward Pine Bluff update will be given. Lunch will be served, according to a news release.

Saturday, April 22

Auditions: "The Last Five Years"-- April 22

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host auditions for the musical, "The Last Five Years," from noon to 5 p.m. April 22. Performances are slated for June 22-25. Auditions are open to ages 17 and older. No theater experience is required. Auditions will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at 627 S. Main St. This production was written and composed by Jason Robert Brown and will be directed by Bethany Gere. "This intimate musical chronicles a five-year relationship between Jamie, a rising novelist, and Cathy, a struggling actress," according to a synopsis. Auditions are by appointment only. To register, visit asc701.org/auditions. For more information, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

City of Pine Bluff sets cleanup

The city of Pine Bluff will host its 2023 spring cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon April 22. The meeting location for volunteers will be the Detective Kevin D. Collins Center at the Pine Bluff Civic Center, 200 E. Eighth Ave. Cleanup sites will be positioned throughout the community. Volunteers will be responsible for providing their own transportation to cleanup sites. However, volunteers may collect supplies at the meeting location, starting at 8 a.m., according to a news release.

Beginning Saturday, April 22

Center provides lunch, blessing bags

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. will host a free to-go lunch and blessing bags outreach at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22. and May 20. Lula Mae's mission is to serve as a resource to support families and communities with the knowledge, tools, and strategies to sustain a quality, self-sufficient lifestyle while becoming positive contributors to their community and society, according to a news release. Shaneka Hamilton is Lula Mae's executive director. Details: www.lulamaedaycenter.org.

Thursday, April 27

Arts & Science Center sets Volunteer Night

Patrons are invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas as it honors the hard work and commitment of its volunteers during an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. April 27, on the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater stage at ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St. Drinks and light hors d'oeuvres will be served during this free event. The public is invited to attend.

Friday, April 28

Beginners Jewelry Workshop set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a beginners jewelry workshop, focused on creating beaded bracelets, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. April 28 at The ARTSpace on Main. Jeweler Mary Pat Tate will teach the craftsmanship in beaded bracelets. Tate will teach two different ways to make bracelets using the connector loop. Students will make two handmade bracelets to take home and gain the skills to make many more. The cost is $20 for ASC members and $25 for nonmembers. Participants must be 16 years or older. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. For more information, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

Thursday, May 4

Chamber plans Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will present Business Expo 2023 on May 4. The Business Expo Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the banquet hall and the breakfast program will be held from 8-9 a.m. The Expo Breakfast speaker will be Carlton Saffa, chief market officer of Saracen Casino Resort. Breakfast tickets are $25 each or $300 for a table of eight. The Business Expo Trade Show starts with the VIP Hour from 9-10 a.m. and opens to general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Business Expo Committee selected a casino theme for this year's event with the slogan, 'We're Betting on the Bluff!'" according to the Chamber newsletter. The Chamber is accepting booth reservations for Business Expo 2023 and encourages participants to come up with a casino-style game for their booth. Businesses interested in being in trade show may obtain booth space for $250 for Chamber members and $360 for non-members. Details: (870) 535-0110 or email Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at Jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Chamber invites non-profits to exhibit at expo

The Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for non-profits to exhibit free in the Community Spotlight at Business Expo 2023 on May 4 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Community Spotlight will be in the West Concourse near the main entrance of the arena. The Chamber is offering this space free to Jefferson County non-profit, community, and human service agencies. Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis with special consideration given to Chamber members, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Friday, May 5

JRMC golf tourney set

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will host its third annual golf tournament May 5 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. To register or for sponsorship details, contact Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210 or shaner1@jrmc.org.

Saturday, May 6

VFW's National Day of Service set

The Veterans of Foreign Wars National Day of Service will be held for all veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at the Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Service Center, 114 S. State St. The celebration will be presented by the Pine Bluff Post 4455 VFW & VFW Auxiliary in partnership with the veteran service center, Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, and the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a news release. Speakers will be Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson. There will be a special Vietnam Veterans Certificate Recognition by retired U.S. Army Col. Nathaniel Todd, former Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs. There will be service related vendors for the veterans, food trucks, health screenings, patriotic dances and other events. The community is invited to attend. For booth information or details, contact Theresa Orso, president of the VFW Auxiliary, Post 4455, at (870) 692-1951.

Through Monday, May 15

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Beginning Wednesday, May 17

Nutrition education conference set

The virtual 1890s Multi-State Community Nutrition Education Conference is set for May 17-18, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The event will be jointly hosted by UAPB, Tennessee State University, Alabama A&M University, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. the purpose of the conference is to pool resources related to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) at the four 1890 land-grant universities. The overall mission is to build nutrition security and partnerships in communities. To register, visit www.multi-state-conference.com.

Through Wednesday, May 31

Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2023 Arkansas Century Farm Program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years, according to a news release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. There is no cost to apply. The deadline is May 31. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Thursday, June 1

ASC accepts entries for Rosenzweig exhibit

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is accepting entries for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 1. The exhibition is open to artists 18 years or older who reside in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas, according to a news release. The Rosenzweig exhibition opens July 20 with a free, public reception from 5-7 p.m. and an awards presentation at 6 p.m. The works will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Visit asc701.org/rosenzweig for the submission guidelines and entry portal. The cost is $25 per entry, with a maximum of five entries accepted per artist. Details: Visitor Relations Coordinator Matthew Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Through Thursday, June 15

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.