Chance of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes for much of Arkansas on Friday, forecasters say

Severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are expected across Arkansas on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

“Showers and storms this morning will quickly intensify as the day progresses with all modes of severe weather possible including tornadoes,” the weather service said in a tweet Friday morning.

Central and eastern parts of the state have the greatest chance to see severe storms, a briefing from the weather service in North Little Rock said.

Storms on Friday could produce quarter-sized hail, damaging winds as strong as 80 mph and a medium potential for tornadoes, forecasters said.

Much of southeastern Arkansas is under a moderate risk for severe weather. The weather service says a moderate risk means that widespread severe storms are likely.

Little Rock, along with parts of central, northeastern and southeastern, is at an enhanced risk to see severe weather. An enhanced risk means that numerous severe storms are possible, according to the weather briefing.

Dennis Cavanaugh, a forecaster with the weather service in North Little Rock, said that cold air has set a boundary south of the Little Rock metro area.

“Unless that boundary moves back north, it will minimize a lot of the potential for severe weather and tornadoes in the metro area,” he said Friday morning.

Southeast Arkansas remains the greatest concern for severe storms as it is south of this boundary, Cavanaugh said.

Flooding is a concern as more widespread rain is expected on Friday, the briefing said. Flood watches across northern and Central Arkansas are in effect until early Saturday.

Parts of central, northeastern and western Arkansas could receive up to three more inches of rain on Friday, the briefing said. Northwestern Arkansas could see up to an inch and a half of rainfall while much of southern Arkansas is only expected to see up to an inch.

“With the ground saturated in many areas, the water simply has no place to go,” the briefing said, “As such, there is a slight to moderate chance of seeing flash flooding.”

Cavanaugh said people driving, especially in central Arkansas, should be mindful driving as the rain has not let up in the area.

“Water always looks flat on roads, no matter what, so we never suggest driving on covered roads,” the forecaster said.

The meteorologist also said the weather was an evolving situation.

“It is changing so make sure you have multiple ways you can get weather warnings,” Cavanaugh said, “At any time any one way of communication can fail due to severe weather so it is important to have another way to get that information.”