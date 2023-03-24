Churches slate play on Good Friday

The Kings Highway and Pine Hill Missionary Baptist churches will present a stage drama, Journey to the Cross, at 7 p.m. on Good Friday, April 7, at Kings Highway, 2312 Fluker St. The presentation is free and open to the public, according to a news release.

Event celebrates women storytellers

The 400 Years of African American History Commission will host a free, live virtual event designed by women to lift up women who tell their stories of triumph, empowerment and accomplishment (TEA). The second annual STRONGER THAN™ special event will be held at 3 p.m. today. Registration is free and open to all under Stronger Than Tea 2023 March 24th at visit https://www.400yaahc.gov.

"This Women's History Month we are so proud to bring women together to celebrate the incredible drive and immense contributions of strong women who have endured and overcome challenges that tested their human resolve," said Addie L. Richburg, executive director of the 400YAAHC. "As we focus on past and present storytellers, we illuminate the power of our voices so future generations can continue to speak up, speak out and emerge STRONGER THAN™."

The event will be hosted by Coré Cotton, a Grammy Award-winning singer, lawyer and author. 400YAAHC Commissioners Kenya Cox, president of Kansas State Conference of NAACP Branches; Kay Coulson, president of nAction Network; and Anyanu Cox, a licensed, ordained minister and a holistic practitioner, will deliver remarks on triumph, empowerment, and accomplishment, respectively.

Locals advance to coding contest

The Arkansas Department of Education announced the 17 student teams advancing to the Seventh Annual All-State Coding Competition, including a southeast Arkansas group.

The contest is scheduled for April 29 at the University of Arkansas - Pulaski Technical College at North Little Rock, according to a news release.

The area team is Star City High School: JT West, Tony Chen, and Madilynn Bolen, sponsored by Amy Dreher.

First-place team members will receive a $2,000 award that will be deposited into a 529 College Savings Plan. Second-place winners will receive a $1,000 award each and third-place team receive a $500 award, all deposited into a 529 College Savings Plan.

Dumas hospital opens withdrawal service

Delta Memorial Hospital at Dumas is opening an inpatient drug and alcohol withdrawal stabilization service. The service will assist patients entering substance use recovery in Desha County and the surrounding area, according to a news release.

Delta's medical staff will manage the patient's symptoms during the peak withdrawal process. To provide a voluntary, private and confidential service, they will team up with BreakThru, a medical withdrawal management service located within hospitals across Arkansas, Kansas, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia.

"Delta Memorial Hospital cares for a large variety of patients and their needs," said Jeremy D. Capps, chief executive officer at Delta Memorial.

"Unfortunately, addressing dependency is an area of need in southeast Arkansas. Delta Memorial Hospital will continue to provide excellent care for its current population, but will now have the tools and follow-up care needed to provide patients with dependency issues an opportunity to regain freedom from their ailments. With God at the helm of what we do, we know this program will be outstandingly successful for our community."

Staff work with each patient to create an individualized discharge plan that will work best for them.

BreakThru services at Delta Memorial Hospital will officially begin accepting patients March 27. Details: (870) 819-7997 or Facebook.com/BreakThruDMH.