Crashes on highways leave 3 dead, 2 injured

Three people were killed and two more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Wednesday and early Thursday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Jeffery Curry, 56, of Camden died around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday when the 2015 Mack truck he was driving on U.S. 167 South near Sheridan crossed through the opposite lanes of traffic and hit a ditch embankment before rolling over, according to a report.

Robert Holman, 44, of Ozark was killed when the 2013 Nissan he was driving west on U.S. 64 near Altus around 3:42 p.m. crossed the center lane of the highway and struck a 2006 Chevrolet in the other lane, according to a report.

After impact, the Nissan spun and came to a halt on the road while the Chevrolet went into a roadside ditch.

An unnamed minor riding in the Nissan and Phillip Knowlton, 58, of Clarksville, the driver of the Chevrolet, were injured in the wreck and taken to hospitals in Fort Smith and Ozark, the report says.

Edgar Johnson, 40, of Little Rock died in a crash around 3:05 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 530 near mile marker 16 in rural Pulaski County. The 2009 Lexus he was driving left the road and collided with a tree.

State troopers investigating each of the three crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.