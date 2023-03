Marriages

Julia Layne, 34, and Justin Jessop, 41, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Cameron Fagan, 23, of Little Rock and Emma May, 24, of Sherwood.

Jerlad Smith, 25, and Jamish Franks, 29, both of Little Rock.

Kenny Robinson, 36, of Benton and Kirstin Pullen, 35, of Little Rock.

Michael Muuray, 32, and Sumer Allen, 38, both of Jacksonville.

Azhar Meghani, 31, of Little Rock and Feroza Lalani, 34, of Euless, Texas.

Manuel Jaramillo, 25, and Valerie Jimenez, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Joseph Lawrence, 21, and Madison Carella, 21, both of Jacksonville.

Cesar Pina Alvarez, 28, and Eleannis Salvatierra Chirinos, 29, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-1037. Andrew Johnson v. Kerztyn Samples.

23-1039. Haleigh Herring v. Richard Herring.

23-1041. Ashley Simpson v. Ezra Simpson.

23-1047. Aicha Keita v. Mohamed Keita.

23-1048. Joel Raymond v. Jessica Raymond.

GRANTED

22-4411. Alexis Clark v. Richard Clark.

23-318. Betty Scott v. Kenny Scott.

23-382. Shawn Snow v. David Snow.

23-559. Jannett Pacheco v. Juan Pacheco.