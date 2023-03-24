Diamond Hogs win series opener at No. 1 LSU in 10 innings

Third-ranked Arkansas scored eight runs in the 10th inning and defeated No. 1 LSU 9-3 on Friday in the series opener at Alex Box Stadium.

The Razorbacks (20-2, 4-0 SEC) won their 15th consecutive game and handed the Tigers (19-3, 2-2) their first home loss. The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday with game times scheduled for 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Freshman pinch hitter Reese Robinett hit a three-run home run with one out, and sophomore designated hitter Kendall Diggs added a two-out grand slam in the top of the 10th. Robinett’s homer was measured 421 feet to left-center field and Diggs’ 396-foot homer was pulled to right-center field.

Robinett hit the first pinch-hit homer by a Razorback since Charlie Welch during the decisive game of the 2021 NCAA regional in Fayetteville.

Arkansas pitchers Hunter Hollan and Hagen Smith out-dueled college baseball’s most dominant pitcher, LSU right-hander Paul Skenes, and shut down the game’s highest-scoring lineup. The Tigers entered the game averaging 11 runs.

Hollan allowed 2 hits, walked 1 and struck out 7 during an 87-pitch start that lasted 5 1/3 innings.

Smith threw 80 pitches during his 4 2/3-inning relief appearance that included 3 runs, 5 hits, 3 walks and 8 strikeouts.

Skenes, who entered with college baseball’s lowest WHIP and highest strikeout total, allowed 1 run, walked 3 and struck out 12 in 7 innings. He threw 105 pitches and his fastball touched 102 mph in the first inning.

Arkansas broke through against Skenes in the fourth inning when Tavian Josenberger led off with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Peyton Stovall to give the Razorbacks a 1-0 lead.

That score stood until LSU scored its only run in regulation in the eighth inning on a one-out homer by nine-hole hitter Brady Neal. The Tigers loaded the bases against Smith later in the inning, but Tre’ Morgan popped up to Arkansas third baseman Harold Coll in foul ground to strand three.

It was the second time Morgan was involved in an inning-ending play with a runner at third base. He tripled with two outs against Hollan in the fourth inning, but was tagged out easily by Hollan at home plate after he tried to score on a wild pitch that didn’t go far from catcher Parker Rowland.

That was one of two outs on the bases by the Tigers. Rowland also back picked Brayden Jobert at first base to end the seventh inning with a runner in scoring position.

The Razorbacks rarely threatened against Skenes, but drove up his pitch count when they drew three walks in the sixth inning. Skenes entered the game with four walks in 30 1/3 innings.

Skenes struck out Brady Slavens to strand the bases loaded in the sixth.

Arkansas wasted a lead-off single by Peyton Stovall in the top of the ninth inning against LSU reliever Chase Shores. Smith struck out all three hitters he faced in the bottom of the ninth.

Diggs walked to lead off the 10th against Shores. After a pitching change to right-hander Christian Little, Rowland walked with one out to bring Robinett to the plate.

On a 1-0 pitch, Robinett drove a 95 mph fastball the opposite way to put the Razorbacks ahead 4-1. The swing had an exit velocity of 104 mph.

Arkansas sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning. Slavens’ sacrifice fly put the Razorbacks ahead 5-1, and Diggs put the game out of reach with his first career grand slam.

LSU’s Dylan Crews hit a two-run homer off the batter’s eye in the bottom of the 10th to plate two runs for the Tigers.