Domino’s Italy franchise to be sliced up

A Domino's Pizza franchise in Italy has entered into liquidation after a short-lived struggle to win over customers in the birthplace of pizza.

A judge in Milan opened liquidation proceedings last week for the Domino's franchise partner ePizza, according to a filing with the local chamber of commerce reviewed by Bloomberg News.

A court-ordered liquidation is expected to result in recovery for creditors of 5% of their exposure, according to a draft restructuring plan seen by Bloomberg News that was submitted last year by the Milan franchise and its financial advisers.

The last of Domino's 29 Italian branches closed this past summer, ending a foray that began in 2015 with the U.S. brand touting pizza toppings that included pineapple and barbecue chicken, an unusual take in a country more accustomed to thin-crust margheritas. Over the years, the American fast-food chain's partner borrowed heavily for ambitious plans to open 880 stores.

The covid-19 pandemic, however, hobbled ePizza. Coronavirus-related lockdowns deprived the company of 35% of its revenue from 2020, as did rising competition. Once largely brick-and-mortar focused, Italian pizzerias ramped up home delivery offerings through third-party services such as Deliveroo or Glovo, hurting demand for Domino's pies.

A representative for Domino's didn't respond to a request for comment. A representative for ePizza couldn't be reached for comment.

Its challenges led ePizza to fall behind on debt payments, with talks on a potential rescue failing to bear fruit. As of May, it had $20.8 million in debt, with $5.7 million owed to banks, according to the draft restructuring plan. The Milan tribunal has set a June 21 hearing on ePizza's liquidation, according to the first filing.