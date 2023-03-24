EDITORIAL: Wait uh minute

The paper said yet another Jan. 6 rioter was sentenced in court this week. This time the man was from Missouri, and got a minimal sentence of 14 days in prison and a $500 fine.

His "sentencing memorandum" from prosecutors say his time inside the Capitol was brief. He actually cleaned up some debris on the floor, and returned a stolen police shield to one of the cops as the whole thing was going down.

Still ... he pleaded guilty to crimes and, notably, took full responsibility for his actions. (Which might have helped in his sentencing.)

"I'm aware of the gravity of this day, my actions, and implications it will have on our country," he wrote to the court. "I was there that day to protest and have my voice heard on election integrity and a hopeful investigation on any irregularities. In hindsight, my entrance in the Capitol building was regretful, as it wasn't conducive to change that I was protesting for.

"I do not feel morally justified and I take full accountability for those actions and my involvement. I was not coerced into going into the capitol and I did not get 'caught up' in the moment. I take full responsibility for the charge against me and all the decisions I made that day."

Wait uh minute.

We were watching cable news the other night, and we were told this was just a big picnic. And that these folks were just sightseers.

It's unbelievable that the conspiracy to frame Jan. 6 as something bad is so widespread that hundreds of people have been willing to plead guilty and go to jail to further the conspiracy.

Completely unbelievable.