EDITORIAL: What’s best for retirees?

Most sports fans will agree that as a team, you are what your record says you are. The bottom line is, it doesn't matter who your players are, where they come from, or what they believe. It's about wins and losses.

That's not always the way it works in politics.

If the Arkansas Legislature has its way, and it probably will, the state will start avoiding financial service providers who consider environmental and social justice governance metrics, commonly known as ESG. This is all being done in the name of anti-discrimination.

Senate Bill 41 and its companion House Bill 1307 claim that "oil and gas, firearms and ammunition industries are being discriminated against at the national level and that certain government regulators are using their regulatory power over the banking and financial systems to drive political agendas which distort the free market and free speech principles."

These bills would direct the State Treasurer to "divest the state of stocks, securities, or other obligations if a financial services provider or an investment manager discriminates against these industries without a reasonable business purpose."

Hmmmm ... reasonable business purpose? What does that mean? We're not really sure. It could be one of those "beauty is in the eye of the beholder" things. Or it could be a "we'll know it when we see it" kinda thing.

As a state, we would be pretty hypocritical to say we've got a problem with gasoline or guns as we merrily drive our pickups into the duck woods. But liking guns and gasoline is not what this is about. This is about sending a message to "woke" types to say we're not going to bow to their notions of what is right or wrong.

Fair enough. This has been going on for a long time under various names throughout the years. Why should now be any different?

Here's why: Arkansas politicians shouldn't be in the general business of telling the experts where/how/when to invest.

This newspaper has reported that the Arkansas State Pension System will lose between $20-$30 million per year and the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System will lose $7 million if this law is enacted. These numbers have been questioned by legislators, even though they come directly from the people who run these systems.

It seems that this issue could use a little more study to determine whether the short-term high of sending a political message is worth the long-term financial impact. The Ledge just gave teachers a big raise. Why harm their retirement plan?

There would be times when We the People should want our elected reps to take such drastic measures, for example, if the papers uncovered that some of our investments--of taxpayers, retirees, would-be retirees--were in companies that used slave labor. Or were heavily managed by state enemies.

But owning the libs isn't a good enough reason. (It's a good reason--snort--just not good enough.)

Most times, unless extreme circumstances call for action, it should be up to the State Treasurer's office to invest state funds with prejudice towards ... performance.

If that means investing in a certain industry, so be it. If it means keeping investment out of a certain industry, so be it. After all, Arkansas' financial strength is only as strong as its financial statement says it is.