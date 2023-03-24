Ethics Commission issues fine, letters of caution to former Bentonville School Board candidate

BENTONVILLE -- The Arkansas Ethics Commission issued a $50 fine and public letters of caution to a candidate in last year's Bentonville School Board elections after two complaints were filed against him.

Tim Rosenau lost the race for the board's Zone 4 seat to Becky Guthrie. The commission and Rosenau reached settlements on the two complaints, which were made by different people, according to letters dated March 20 to Rosenau from Graham Sloan, commission director.

"I felt like they were kind of frivolous things," Rosenau said Wednesday, adding it was a contentious election. "They might discourage people from running in the future. It was just kind of disappointing."

One letter stated Rosenau had been accused of accepting a "campaign contribution from an entity not found on the list of permissible donors." The donation in question was $300 from the Law Office of Cade Cox, a childhood friend of Rosenau's, the letter states. Rosenau has provided proof he reimbursed Cox's law office for the entire donation, according to the commission.

Sloan's letter noted Rosenau said it was the first time he'd run for public office and he wasn't aware of a rule in Arkansas prohibiting candidates from accepting campaign contributions from businesses.

A letter of caution and $50 fine were issued.

Another letter from Sloan cites Rosenau for failing to include the necessary "paid for by" disclaimer on his campaign flyers. Rosenau received a letter of caution following a settlement offer signed and returned by him Feb. 27, according to the letter.

Rosenau said in a sworn statement Jan. 27 consultants told him if he -- as a candidate -- personally handed out printed campaign material, then the "paid for by" disclaimer wasn't required, according to Sloan's letter. Rosenau told the Ethics Commission any printed campaign material he mailed contained the disclaimer, as did yard signs, the letter states.