Former Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter worker convicted of raping resident denied bid for new trial

BENTONVILLE -- A circuit judge denied a request to grant a new trial for a former employee of the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter who was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl.

A jury found Hunter De La Garza guilty of rape in January. Ben Catterlin, De La Garza's attorney, filed a motion seeking a new trial for his client.

Judge Brad Karren presided over a hearing Friday on the request.

Catterlin described his client's conviction as a travesty of justice. Catterlin believes prosecutors made improper comments at the trial which influenced the jury's guilty verdict.

De La Garza, 24, was accused of raping the girl -- a shelter resident at the time -- in a restroom during an outing at Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers on Feb. 2, 2021.

Prosecutors presented testimony from another girl, who was staying at the shelter, that De La Garza had sexual contact with her. Catterlin said prosecutors, in closing statements, referenced De La Garza preying on the girl.

Catterlin said there was no evidence presented at the trial that his client preyed on her. Catterlin said the only evidence presented at trial was De La Garza had changed the girl's diaper.

Catterlin said the comments inflamed the jury and led to the guilty verdict. He said the jury's responsibility was to determine what happened to the 10-year-old girl and his client was not on trial for raping the other girl.

"When you have an underage girl on the stand, the jury is already inflamed," Catterlin said.

He said a jury inherently wants to believe a child and it's an uphill battle for the defense. There were 10 to 12 instances where prosecutors made improper comments that could have inflamed the jury, Catterlin said.

Catterlin focused on a comment from Joshua Robinson, senior deputy prosecutor, that De La Garza's lawyer knowing "better ways to rape a kid" than his client doesn't mean De La Garza is innocent.

Catterlin said the comment was derogatory. "You can't go to that length to prove or disprove a case," he said.

Robinson said Catterlin's concerns were taken out of context and prosecutors had not committed any improper acts. Robinson said the jury was the fact finder and the panel had to determine what happened to the second girl.

Robinson said he did not think any of Catterlin's concerns shifted the burden from the prosecution to the defense.

Robinson said he was bothered for days after the trial about the comment concerning Catterlin. Robinson said he wouldn't say it again, but was adamant he did not call Catterlin a child rapist.

Robinson read the complete passage where he had said De La Garza may not be a smart criminal and his lawyer knows better ways to rape a child. Robinson said as prosecutor, he also knows better ways to commit crimes.

"I put myself in that equation," Robinson said.

He said he was not attacking Catterlin and did not think the jury took it that way.

Robinson said Catterlin did not object after he made the statement or ask the judge to give a jury instruction concerning it.

Karren denied the request for the new trial on each of the issues Catterlin addressed in court. Karren ruled prosecutors did not shift the burden to the defense.

The judge found the prosecutors' arguments were not improper and did not inflame the jury. He also found that Robinson's remarks had to be viewed in the entire context. Karren said he found Robinson's statements snide, caustic and uncivil, but Karren said he did not believe the remark had an impact on the jury.

De La Garza, who is being held in the Varner Unit in Gould, will appeal his conviction. He attended Friday's hearing by video conference.