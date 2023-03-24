Heavy rain brings flooded roads in Sebastian County, law enforcement says

FORT SMITH -- Law enforcement in the River Valley warned residents to not go around barricades and drive through roads flooded due to heavy rain Friday.

The Fort Smith Police Department provided a list of "problem areas" in the city stemming from flooding through its various social media platforms.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla., put Sebastian County under a flash flood warning until 11:30 a.m. Friday, a flood watch until 4 p.m. and a flood warning until 7:45 p.m.

The Police Department's list as of 8:53 a.m. Friday included:

U.S. 271/Texas Road

U.S. 71/Riley Park Drive

Brooken Hill/Willow Brook

South 16th/Rogers Avenue

U.S. 271/Hillside

North D and North 10th

North G and North 9th

Jenny Lind/Knoxville

North H/North 10th

South 91st/Houston

North 16th/North H

North 16th/Grand Avenue

North 10th/North B

North Ninth/North E

North O/North Greenwood Avenue

South 25th/Dodson

Towson/South O

Towson/Phoenix Avenue

All northbound lanes on Towson between Phoenix and Fresno

Country Club/Old Greenwood

Arkansas 45 between Planters and Burrough

North Eighth/Kelley Highway

Cavanaugh/28th

Arkansas 45/Savannah

North Seventh to North Eighth from North E to North K

Towson/M

4001 Newlon

2301 Towson NB outside lane

66th/Kinkead

The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reported on its Facebook page Friday morning Hackett police closed Arkansas 45 between Chapel and South Main while Central City police closed Arkansas 255 between Butler and Pierce Newman due to flooding. Barling police were also monitoring Fort Street at Strozier.