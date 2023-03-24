Heavy rain brings flooded roads in Sebastian County, law enforcement says

FORT SMITH -- Law enforcement in the River Valley warned residents to not go around barricades and drive through roads flooded due to heavy rain Friday.
The Fort Smith Police Department provided a list of "problem areas" in the city stemming from flooding through its various social media platforms.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla., put Sebastian County under a flash flood warning until 11:30 a.m. Friday, a flood watch until 4 p.m. and a flood warning until 7:45 p.m.
The Police Department's list as of 8:53 a.m. Friday included:
U.S. 271/Texas Road
U.S. 71/Riley Park Drive
Brooken Hill/Willow Brook
South 16th/Rogers Avenue
U.S. 271/Hillside
North D and North 10th
North G and North 9th
Jenny Lind/Knoxville
North H/North 10th
South 91st/Houston
North 16th/North H
North 16th/Grand Avenue
North 10th/North B
North Ninth/North E
North O/North Greenwood Avenue
South 25th/Dodson
Towson/South O
Towson/Phoenix Avenue
All northbound lanes on Towson between Phoenix and Fresno
Country Club/Old Greenwood
Arkansas 45 between Planters and Burrough
North Eighth/Kelley Highway
Cavanaugh/28th
Arkansas 45/Savannah
North Seventh to North Eighth from North E to North K
Towson/M
4001 Newlon
2301 Towson NB outside lane
66th/Kinkead
The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reported on its Facebook page Friday morning Hackett police closed Arkansas 45 between Chapel and South Main while Central City police closed Arkansas 255 between Butler and Pierce Newman due to flooding. Barling police were also monitoring Fort Street at Strozier.