DEAR HELOISE: For so many people, their patios and decks seldom get used because of bug infestations. Flies, pill bugs and other insects can seem to take over a yard, but there is a solution used by many people that fertilizes the yard and kills bugs at the same time.

To spray on the grass (with the kind of sprayer that attaches to your hose), you will need the following: 1 can of any kind of beer, 10 to 12 drops of a mild dishwashing soap, a cap full of rubbing alcohol (only one!), 1 to 2 tablespoons of commercial fertilizer -- either powder or liquid. Then, fill the rest of the container with water. Start spraying the yard. If you use up the contents of the container, stop and mix up another batch.

-- Lester R.,

Kingston, Tenn.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I have only been married for a few weeks. The other night, I made what I consider a very nice dinner that included cooked artichokes with melted butter. My husband looked at the artichoke and said he wouldn't eat it because artichokes are poisonous. I've told him that they are not dangerous to eat and ate mine. Needless to say, I didn't die from poison or anything else!

Apparently, years ago, his mother told him artichokes are poisonous and had a terrible taste. Is any of that true? He reads your column daily, so I know he'll see your answer.

-- Elizabeth M.,

Bend, Ore.

DEAR READER: Artichokes are not poisonous. In fact, they are high in fiber, have about 6 mg of vitamin C and taste great with melted butter. Artichokes can even boost your immune system and are believed by many to reduce belly fat.

DEAR HELOISE: Every Jan. 1, we all need new calendars, so it's a perfect gift to give someone! Simply buy a nice calendar and staple a check to each month of the calendar. The recipient can use the calendar and the check for whatever they need or want.

-- Della B.,

Fedora, S.D.

DEAR READER: This is a very handy gift to give to someone. The amount of the check does not need to be terribly high. Sometimes, a check for $25, $30 or $50 a month can make a big difference in someone's life.

