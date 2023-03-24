Hot Springs police investigating fatal shooting

HOT SPRINGS -- A shooting on Monday in the 600 block of Laser Street in Hot Springs is being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday after making two news releases about the shooting and then asking the media to disregard both.

The victim, who was identified by name in both releases, was declared deceased by the Garland County coroner on Tuesday, according to the second release.

Cervantes had confirmed to The Sentinel-Record on Monday that one person was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

A police patrol unit and officers were seen outside a residence in the 600 block of Laser that was cordoned off by police tape on Monday.

At around 3:18 p.m. Monday, police went to the area of 600 Laser St. in response to numerous 911 calls about shots being fired. Witnesses said multiple persons fled the scene immediately after a shooting occurred, some on foot and others in vehicles, police said in both the releases.

"Shortly afterward, a 2016 black Dodge Charger arrived at National Park Medical Center with an individual who had been shot during the incident," the releases said.

Detectives secured a search warrant for the property at 600 Laser St., where firearms were located and collected.

The original news release also included information about police being dispatched to the hospital to "keep the peace" because a large crowd had gathered. The amended version excised that information.