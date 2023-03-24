Huskies keep the Vegas dream in Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas and what happened Thursday night was a high-flying, rebounding, dead-eye shooting machine known simply as UConn.

It wasn't that the Arkansas Razorbacks started slow or played badly, it was the UConn Huskies were that good.

Minutes before the Huskies took the floor for their Sweet 16 showdown with Arkansas, they came out of their locker room with a ritual fist punch to the chest of every teammate. That's what they are, an unselfish team.

There was no fear, just a fierce glare and stare that knocked off the Hogs 88-65.

They were on a mission to go 3-0 against the SEC, having already beaten Florida in Gainesville, and it took only took a few minutes to see how a beast from the Big East beat the pride of the SEC, Alabama, 82-67.

The Razorbacks gave it their best shot but not many teams could have kept up with an opponent who outrebounded them 43-31 and had 22 assists on 31 field goals. Arkansas had seven assists and just 20 baskets.

By the time the Razorbacks got their first field goal of the second half, a three pointer by Anthony Black with 13:51 to play, the Razorbacks trailed 62-36.

It did spark a 10-0 run that closed the deficit to 19, but it was like poking a bull in the eye, and the Huskies answered with three consecutive threes.

UConn led 73-48 with 10:02 to play when Coach Dan Hurley called a timeout for some reason. At that point, the Hogs were shooting 29% in the second half to the Huskies' 62% which cooled down when Hurley emptied his bench late in the game.

A lot of Arkansas' shooting woes were caused by UConn's size and quickness.

Somehow the Huskies didn't look as athletic on TV as they did Thursday night.

Going into the under eight minute TV timeout, the Huskies led 75-51 and were strolling to the finish line, their work day was basically finished.

The Huskies were the princes of the paint, dominating inside and with more than four minutes to play, Eric Musselman decided to give freshmen Derrian Ford of Magnolia and Morrilton's Joseph Pinnon some NCAA experience.

UConn had gone to a zone, more to save their legs for Saturday's Elite Eight showdown with Gonzaga.

Hurley had used his bench throughout the game and only two players logged more than 30 minutes as he played eight players generously, and all of those guys scored and had rebounds.

It has taken five seasons for Hurley to rebuild a program that was hit with NCAA sanctions before he arrived and if they can play the game they played Thursday night one more time, they will be a Final Four team.

They were that impressive.

The Huskies played above the rim and their offense was so effective it over-shadowed the great defense they play.

The Razorbacks would finish 20 of 63 from the floor (31.7%) and 5 of 16 on three pointers, while UConn was a cool and collected 31 of 54, including 8 of 20 on threes.

Arkansas' streak of runs to the Elite Eight ends at two, but the team seeded No. 10 in the SEC Tournament has made the Sweet 16 three consecutive years.

Which is something to build off since 52 teams, including two No. 1 seeds, didn't make the regional semifinals.

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas and a powerful UConn won on the scoreboard and the box score.

The Razorbacks never led and the game was tied only at the start as the Huskies scored on a rebound and then soared to a 34-17 lead, controlling the boards, the tempo and anything.