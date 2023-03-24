Richard Eckstrom, the embattled South Carolina comptroller general, will resign after 20 years because of a $3.5 billion accounting error in the year-end financial report he oversaw.

Angel Perez Otero, a former Puerto Rican mayor, awaits sentencing after being convicted of bribery, extortion and conspiracy in the U.S territory's latest corruption case, with pictures and video showing him taking cash payments in a car and under a restaurant table.

Lauren DiMassa, the wife of a now-former Connecticut lawmaker, was "embarrassed and appalled" as she was handed six months in prison for stealing $148,000 in coronavirus relief funds, with her husband awaiting sentencing for taking $1.2 million.

Walter Dupree of the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas, said "we're confident it's going to be good for Ben," a 4-year-old, 280-pound Andean bear who is being transferred from the St. Louis Zoo after two escapes, with his new home featuring a moat and extra security measures.

Choi Ye-ra of the Children's Grand Park in Seoul said a young male zebra named Sero was in stable condition and being examined by veterinarians after escaping and then walking, trotting and galloping for hours in the busy streets of the South Korean capital.

Patrick Amadon, a Hong Kong artist, said it's evidence of the erosion of free speech in the semi-autonomous Chinese city after a department store took down his digital work "No Rioters," which contained hidden references to jailed dissidents.

Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan congresswoman who's Jewish, was among the protesters after the state Republican Party compared proposed gun safety measures to the Holocaust, calling the message "hateful and ignorant ... and catering to the fringe of the fringe."

Jeremiah Mayo, a high school student who witnessed the incident, marveled that "he risked his whole life to save that man" after a sous-chef who'd just gotten off work dived into Baltimore's Inner Harbor and broke a vehicle's window to rescue the driver.

Keechant Sewell, New York City police commissioner, hailed "another example of your NYPD ... putting their lives on the line every day" after an officer rappelled down a Manhattan skyscraper to stop a man who was facing fraud charges from jumping out of a 31st-floor window.