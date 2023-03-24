Jobless applications ease for second week

Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly eased for a second week, underscoring a still-tight job market in which employers are reluctant to reduce head counts amid the Federal Reserve's yearlong effort to douse inflation.

Initial filings for jobless benefits fell by 1,000 to 191,000 in the week that ended Saturday, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 197,000 applications.

Continuing claims, which include recipients of unemployment benefits for a week or more, were little changed at 1.69 million in the period that ended March 11.

The data painted a labor market that has remained largely resilient against the backdrop of Fed interest-rate increases over the past year. Unemployment claims continue to hover near historically low levels, and job creation remains robust.

Currently there are nearly two open positions for every unemployed American as sectors including food services and leisure and hospitality struggle to attract and retain workers.

Though the U.S. labor market remains strong, layoffs have been mounting in the technology sector, where many companies hired aggressively early during the covid-19 pandemic. IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, Twitter and DoorDash have all announced layoffs in recent months.

Amazon said this week it will cut another 9,000 positions, adding to the 18,000 employees the tech giant laid off starting in January.

Last week, Facebook parent Meta Platforms said it was slashing another 10,000 jobs in addition to the 11,000 culled in November.

Meantime, it's not yet clear how recent bank failures will impact the job market, though tighter lending standards along with higher borrowing costs will likely restrain the economy.

The Fed's rate increases are meant to cool the economy, labor market and wages, thereby suppressing prices. But so far, those things have not happened to the degree that the central bank had hoped.

Inflation remains more than double the Fed's 2% target, and the U.S. economy is growing and adding jobs at a healthy clip.

Last month, the Labor Department reported that employers added a substantial 311,000 jobs in February, fewer than January's huge gain but enough to keep pressure on the Fed to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight inflation.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.6%, from a 53-year low of 3.4%, according to the agency. In its latest quarterly projections, released Wednesday, the Fed predicted the unemployment rate will rise from its current 3.6% to 4.5% by year's end, a sizable increase historically associated with recessions.

Policymakers approved a quarter-point increase Wednesday in the central bank's benchmark rate, bringing the base rate to between 4.75-5%, the highest since September 2007.

The real estate sector has taken the biggest hit from the rate increases, meant to inflate borrowing costs. Higher mortgage rates -- which have risen closer to 7% again in recent weeks -- had slowed home sales for 12 straight months before February's 14.5% improvement.

Information for this article was contributed by Augusta Saraiva and Chris Middleton of Bloomberg News (TNS); and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.