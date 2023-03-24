Jonesboro man pleads innocent to federal charge of transporting minor for sex

A Craighead County man who police say was found in bed with a 14-year-old Missouri girl after officers used her cellphone to find her pleaded innocent in Little Rock on Thursday to a federal charge of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Shaun Joseph Thomas, 22, of Jonesboro, was arrested Nov. 19, 2021, in Jonesboro after police say they went to his home after "pinging" the girl's cellphone to determine her location.

According to records from Craighead County Circuit Court, Thomas traveled to Malden, Mo., twice in 2021 between Nov. 14 and Nov. 19 to pick up the girl, whom he told police he met on Snapchat Nov. 13, 2021. Records show Thomas admitted to traveling to Missouri to pick the girl up and bring her back to his home in Jonesboro, telling police that the two had sex three times, after which he said he drove her home. On Nov. 19, 2021, Thomas told police the two had planned to spend the night together at his home.

According to Craighead County Circuit Court records, Thomas was charged there with three counts of fourth-degree sexual battery and one count each of interference with custody, sexual indecency with a child, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Aug. 8, 2022, the records said, Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery and the interference with custody charge and was sentenced to five years' probation and a five-year suspended sentence. The remaining charges were dismissed after he was federally indicted on the transportation count.

On Thursday, Thomas appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tricia Harris for arraignment on the federal charge. Harris told him his trial is scheduled for April 25 before U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky.

Harris allowed Thomas -- who has been housed in the Greene County jail since Monday -- to be placed on home detention after receiving no objection from Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin O'Leary. Harris said Thomas will be required to submit to electronic location monitoring as required by the Adam Walsh Child Protection Act of 2006 and may not leave his home other than to work, go to the doctor, meet with his attorney, attend court hearings or do other activities approved by the pretrial services office.

Harris also warned Thomas that he must not commit any federal, state or local crime while on release; that he must cooperate in the collection of a DNA sample; he may not change his residence or phone number without notifying the court, his defense attorney and the U.S. attorney; and that he must appear in court as required and surrender to serve any sentence imposed.

Harris also cautioned Thomas to avoid the possession or use of narcotics or other controlled substances unless prescribed by a physician.

"Because this is federal court and marijuana is illegal under federal law," she said, "that means you don't get to use marijuana if you have a medical marijuana card."

Harris warned Thomas that if he violates the conditions and his release is revoked, he would have to remain in federal custody until his case is resolved.

Thomas is being represented by attorney Alvin Sims of Forrest City. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Eldridge.