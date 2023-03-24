Let’s Eat: Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen, Dot’s Nashville Hot Chicken on the way to Rogers and other NWA restaurant news

Two restaurants will open their first Arkansas locations in the future Whole Foods-anchored development in Rogers.

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar will serve up honey-dusted fried chicken, shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles in addition to a variety of sides and desserts.

Eric Gabrynowicz, the restaurant's executive chef, is a four-time James Beard Award semifinalist, according to its website.

The first Tupelo Honey restaurant opened in Asheville, N.C., in 2000. It has since released three cookbooks and expanded to 20 locations across the country.

The planned 80,498-square-foot mixed-use development, called Pinnacle Springs, will combine Whole Foods Market with a shopping center and apartment space at the northeast corner of Promenade Boulevard and New Hope Road. It plans to open in Rogers in late 2024.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a casual American restaurant and grill, will also be located in the center and has signed a lease for the space, according to Atlanta-based commercial real estate firm SJC Ventures.

Dot's Chicken

Dot's Nashville Hot Chicken is moving to Rogers.

This week was the Fayetteville food truck's last week at the Yacht Club on College. It plans to open soon outside Natural State Beer Company at Village on the Creeks. Follow the business on social media for a grand opening announcement in the coming weeks.

Heroes Coffee

Heroes Coffee is planning to open its third shop in northeast Rogers.

The coffee shop will be located next to Ramen Nara off South Dodson Road and will have a drive-through, according to the business' recent social media posts. No timeline has been announced for the new location.

Heroes currently has cafes on Eighth Street in Bentonville and in the One Uptown building in Rogers.

And...

Many culinary businesses have opened or expanded in Northwest Arkansas over the last several months. We thought we'd highlight them one more time. It's not comprehensive, but here's a list of what you might have missed in your city:

Bella Vista -- Trailside Coffee Company in Phat Tire Bike Shop at 10 Riordan Road.

Bentonville -- Airship at The Ledger at 240 S. Main St.; Beach BBQ at 1080 S.E. 14th St.; Lady Slipper at 138 S.W. Second St.

Rogers -- Angus Grill & Cantina at 2001 S. Bellview Road; Baked by Kori at 128 S. Second St.; B-List on the Bricks at 105 S. Third St.; The Chef's Garage and Crows Nest Cafe food trucks at 623 W. Walnut St.; Loma at 5102 W. Pauline Whitaker Pkwy.; Pinky Swear at 101 E. Walnut St.; Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 2044 W. Pleasant Grove Road; So Chill Eat at 2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road; Wellington's at 5102 W. Pauline Whitaker Pkwy.

Springdale -- Carmelitas Modern Mexican Cuisine at 7022 W. Sunset Ave.; Casa Alejo at 101 W. Emma Ave.; KalaVeras Mexican Restaurant and Cantina at 990 W. Sunset Ave.; Pleasant Counter at 907 S. Pleasant St.; Slim Chickens at 401 S. Thompson St.

Fayetteville -- Artsaga's Cafe at 696 Praxis Lane; Chuy's at 642 E. Millsap Road; Chuzos Sabor Latino food truck at 617 N. College Ave.; Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom at 3959 N. Steele Blvd.; Uncommon Egg Rolls food truck at 1946 N. Birch Ave.

Fort Smith -- Chipotle Mexican Grill at 6201 Rogers Ave.; The Standard Market Cafe at 9101 R.A. Young Jr Drive.

We'll be back next week with more restaurant news across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Has one recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email gmoore@nwaonline.com.