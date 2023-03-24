Poland's courageous

I love Poland! I started paying attention to Poland when Lech Walesa led the Solidarity movement. I have never been disappointed in Poland's response to conflicts around the world.

Polish people are strong, patriotic, and courageous. Sending fighter jets to Ukraine is the latest action to make me proud of them.

Joe Biden's excuse that he doesn't want to provoke Putin is an empty excuse. Vladimir Putin doesn't need an excuse to be aggressive ... look at what he is doing to Ukraine with no provocation.

BONNIE HOLMES

Little Rock

Focus is misplaced

I read with interest the editorials about Federal Judge Kyle Duncan and the speech he tried to give at Stanford University and how he was loudly shouted down by the liberal students who were in attendance.

After a few minutes of the disruption, Judge Duncan asked for an administrator to quell the melee, and the university's DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) dean read a prepared statement that scolded the judge for harming the student's community.

DEI executives and officers are in many large corporations, universities and organizations. I believe this is one of the many examples of how they add negative value to the purpose of an organization. It is virtue-signaling at its worst. The purpose of the DEI official is to expand political correctness and critical race theory into an organization's structure. This adds absolutely no value to anything. The DEI ideology should be squashed at all taxpayer-funded organizations, and should not be at tax-deductible expense in for-profit companies, in my opinion.

If DEI cannot be eliminated, it should be renamed to "Dumb Egregious Imbecile." Most organizations and individuals would be better off focusing on excellence instead of the DEI nonsense.

JOSEPH G. BARSOCCHI

Sherwood

A useless endeavor

To all the hysterics raving about the need to censor any dirty books in the library that might fall into the hands of children below the age of 18, I submit the following: TikTok, Netflix, Facebook, Plenty of Fish, Twitter, Pornhub, etc., etc., etc. Talk about closing the barn door after the horse has run off!

Going after libraries and librarians in the age of the Internet because there might be a naughty book on a shelf somewhere is like chipping at an oak tree with a dull ax while an army of robots with chainsaws decimates the forest behind you.

GENE REID

Little Rock

Just the latest issue

Why is the Arkansas Legislature beating up on trans people? You could ask the same question about the Republican Party nationally. The numbers keep changing, but of the LBGT categories, T is surely the smallest. Going back to the earliest discussions of these topics in the 1950s, the percentage of males who identified as trans was about 1 percent and for females about one in 30,000. We now call it gender dysphoria, and the numbers have increased for reasons that are not clear, but it is still a small group.

Despite their low frequencies, trans people have received more than their share of attention from Republican lawmakers. We have bathroom bills, controls on gender-affirming medical care, drag-show bills, and laws restricting pronoun use. What have I missed?

It appears to me that all the Republican attention to trans issues has resulted from the fact that the gay thing has more or less played out. With most people realizing they have gay friends who are nice people and increasingly accepting same-sex marriage, it's gotten hard to rile up even the low-end voters over gay stuff, so move on to trans.

Republicans have to have some sex-related flags to wave--and don't kid yourself: Opposition to abortion is not about being pro-life, but ­anti-sex; otherwise those folks would back access to contraception and sex education that can actually reduce the number of abortions--see Colorado. Focusing on trans issues is just part of Republican political evolution, just like you can't rile anybody up with anti-communism any more.

ROGER A. WEBB

Little Rock

Don't have to read it

In protesting the cancellation of Dilbert, a reader recently expressed dislike for John Deering's cartoons. I feel we are lucky to have a local brilliant award-winning illustrator and cartoonist in John Deering.

There are some right-leaning cartoonists--Michael Ramirez and others--that I am not fond of, but I believe there should be room for both. What I don't like is censorship with no freedom to make choices.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has always been right-leaning in editorials and political endorsements that I almost never agree with, but I think it does a good job of balancing their views with left-leaning writers. I do believe in freedom of the press. The editorial section is an opinion section and should be open to right and left views. As of now we are still able to have a choice, unlike an autocracy--one person, one view, one power, no choice, no freedom of speech, and no peaceful protest.

Bottom line: Like it, read it. Don't like it, don't read it.

As it should be, and may it always be.

VIRGINIA McKIMMEY

Little Rock