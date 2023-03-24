LIVE MUSIC: LADAMA performs in Fayetteville; Taj Farrant plays shows in Bentonville

Sisters in song, LADAMA, will present an electrifying blend of Latin Alternative music -- from Spanish to English and Portuguese, and from the high plains of Venezuela to the Colombian coast. The concert begins at 7 p.m. March 30 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville as part of the 10x10 series. Tickets are $10 at waltonartscenter.org.

ELSEWHERE

Taj Farrant and Nathan Bryce play at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. meteorguitargallery.com

Buddy Shute & the Motivators perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rowdy Beaver Tavern, 417 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. buddyshute.com

Shilah Molina performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Patti Steel and Kim Kutina play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755.

Her Set Her Sound Presents: Set It Off Saturdays with Pura Coco at 8 p.m. Saturday at Club Rush, 550 W Dickson St., Fayetteville. hersethersound.com.

Kevin McCaffrey performs at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 & 9 p.m. Saturday at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell. grovecomedy.com.

Beth Stockdell plays an album release show for "Beneath the Starry Moonlight" at 5-6:30 p.m. April 3 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Chris & Brian March 24 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road. tontitownwinery.com

War Hippies with Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis starts at 8 p.m. Friday at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

Shira the Artist + Mr. Austin perform at 8 p.m. Friday; Circle of Thirds play at 8 p.m. Saturday and Jeremiah Griffin hosts acoustic picking circle at 2 p.m. Sunday at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

TV Preacher, Stress Dream and Bellwether Sirens play at 8 p.m. Saturday at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2, in Fayetteville.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com