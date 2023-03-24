Sections
LIVE MUSIC: LADAMA performs in Fayetteville; Taj Farrant plays shows in Bentonville

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
LADAMA is a group of four virtuosic female musicians and educators who are sisters in song, rhythm and spirit. Harnessing the unique musical flavors of their respective countries of origin, LADAMA delivers an electrifying blend of Latin Alternative music – from Spanish to English and Portuguese, and from the high plains of Venezuela to the Colombian coast. Their music transports us to a future where the world communicates across continents and cultures through sound and story. LADAMA will perform at 7 p.m. March 30 at the Walton Arts Center for the 10X10 Series. Tickets are $10 at waltonartscenter.org. (Courtesy Photo)

Sisters in song, LADAMA, will present an electrifying blend of Latin Alternative music -- from Spanish to English and Portuguese, and from the high plains of Venezuela to the Colombian coast. The concert begins at 7 p.m. March 30 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville as part of the 10x10 series. Tickets are $10 at waltonartscenter.org.

ELSEWHERE

Taj Farrant and Nathan Bryce play at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. meteorguitargallery.com

Buddy Shute & the Motivators perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rowdy Beaver Tavern, 417 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. buddyshute.com

Shilah Molina performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Patti Steel and Kim Kutina play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755.

Her Set Her Sound Presents: Set It Off Saturdays with Pura Coco at 8 p.m. Saturday at Club Rush, 550 W Dickson St., Fayetteville. hersethersound.com.

Kevin McCaffrey performs at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 & 9 p.m. Saturday at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell. grovecomedy.com.

Beth Stockdell plays an album release show for "Beneath the Starry Moonlight" at 5-6:30 p.m. April 3 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Chris & Brian March 24 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road. tontitownwinery.com

War Hippies with Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis starts at 8 p.m. Friday at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

Shira the Artist + Mr. Austin perform at 8 p.m. Friday; Circle of Thirds play at 8 p.m. Saturday and Jeremiah Griffin hosts acoustic picking circle at 2 p.m. Sunday at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

TV Preacher, Stress Dream and Bellwether Sirens play at 8 p.m. Saturday at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2, in Fayetteville.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: LIVE!: A Music Calendar

