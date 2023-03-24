LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. No. 1 LSU

Pregame:

The Razorbacks have strung together 14 consecutive victories, all of which came at Baum-Walker Stadium. Arkansas is aiming for its fourth straight series win against the Tigers.

Today's contest was initially scheduled for 7 p.m. but was moved to noon due to inclement weather.

The Arkansas lineup will be tested against Paul Skenes, arguably the top collegiate hurler in the country. He has gone at least six innings in all five of his starts, allowing just two runs on the season while striking out 59 batters in 30.1 innings.

Pitching matchup: Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan (4-0, 2.36 ERA) vs. LSU RHP Paul Skenes (5-0, 0.59 ERA)

Lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Stovall 2B

3. Wegner LF

4. Slavens 1B

5. Bohrofen RF

6. Diggs DH

7. Coll 3B

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS