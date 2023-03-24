



Jill Biden used a Women's History Month event at the White House to call on men to step up and fight to protect women's rights. The first lady, speaking ahead of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, didn't mince words as she lamented that women find themselves relitigating "battles that we thought we had won a long time ago." "We need more men to hold each other accountable when women are being hurt or being left behind," she said. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that states can ban abortion, and since then Republican-controlled legislatures across the country have passed regulations shortening the period when a woman can get an abortion and otherwise restricting access to the procedure, or banning it entirely. "The fight for women's equality should have an end," the first lady said. President Biden in his remarks vowed that his administration remained focused on improving the economic status of women, and argued that all major issues facing the nation -- from public safety to public health -- are directly tied to improving women's economic security and well-being. "We have to recommit to the work ahead to deliver a better future for our nation's daughters," Biden said.

"Succession" star Sarah Snook had a surprise revelation at the show's season four unveiling -- she's pregnant with her first child. Snook, who married actor-comedian Dave Lawson in 2021, showed off her baby bump in New York at Monday's event, which was also attended by fellow stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Matthew MacFadyen, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck. The pregnancy is the latest surprise for "Succession" fans, who learned recently from series creator Jesse Armstrong that the show's fourth season will be its last. "Succession" follows a wealthy family that owns a major media conglomerate and struggles to maintain its power. It stars Cox as the Roy family patriarch, and Snook plays his lone daughter among the children conniving to succeed him as the company's leader. "Succession" has won 13 Emmy Awards, including several for Armstrong for writing and two drama series awards. The final season premieres Sunday.

First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, to celebrate women's history month. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



Sarah Snook attends the premiere of HBO's "Succession" season four at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Monday, March 20, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)





